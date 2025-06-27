Best Stocks for the Rest of 2025 honglouwawa / Shutterstock.com

There’s always going to be a better-performing stock out there. No one can hit only home runs. And in fact, some of the best investors of all time have won the investing game by aiming for singles and doubles rather than swinging for the fences. I think that’s generally true, and the best advice I’ve heard is to just be as consistent as possible with putting capital to work in the market consistently, and buying companies with solid fundamentals and long-term growth trajectories.

The thing is, there are a myriad of excellent options for investors to choose from right now. Indeed, most investor attention is currently being placed on high-growth tech stocks. And rightfully so – many of the top-performing tech stocks also happen to be the largest out there. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) isn’t the largest company in the world by accident.

That said, I think there are a few other excellent high-quality growth stocks investors may want to consider outside of the more obvious Magnificent 7 names. Here are three companies I think could be the best stock picks to consider buying for the rest of 2025.

Key Points in This Article:

These stocks span e-commerce, semiconductors and the commercial space industry.

All three companies’ fundamentals indicate strong growth is likely in the second half of 2025.

Shopify (SHOP)

A true e-commerce infrastructure powerhouse, Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) provides one of the most comprehensive e-commerce platforms out there for companies looking to set up an online presence. The company’s status as a dominant player in a sector that’s growing at a very sustainable rate is noteworthy. However, I do think market participants have somewhat diminished the strength of the secular catalysts underpinning Shopify’s rise in the e-commerce space.

Shopify’s ability to attract new customers to its platform may gradually slow over time. However, the company’s ability to squeeze more juice out of its current customer base has proven lucrative. Shopify has continued to drive solid revenue and earnings growth in recent quarters, with the company’s Q1 revenue growth of 27% year-over-year exemplifying the kind of operational efficiency work Shopify’s management team has been after.

On this strong revenue growth rate, Shopify posted an impressive 15% free cash flow margin, with the company’s profitability also surging during the quarter. As the company aims to keep margins elevated (and expand them over time), I think Shopify’s positioning right now remains solid. This is a growth stock analysts have good reason to remain bullish on right now, in my view.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

I mentioned NVIDIA at the top of this piece, and it’s true that NVIDIA remains the king of high-performance compute. However, rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is no slouch in this department either.

The company is widely considered to be NVIDIA’s chief rival in the high-performance computing space. With AMD’s chips driving, in part, the AI and data center revolutions which are underway, it’s hard to find a company with better secular growth tailwinds. Indeed, AMD continues to benefit from the strong demand undercurrent driven by AI, cloud computing, gaming, crypto, and plenty of other high-growth sectors that aren’t slowing down. AT least not yet.

While AMD does face significant potential headwinds in the form of competition from NVIDIA and others, as well as various macro/geopolitical risks which may be more intense in this space, the company’s outsized growth potential over the long-term more than makes up for these risks in my view. With very impressive revenue growth of 36% year-over-year in Q1 supporting surging operating and net income at the semiconductor giant, there’s a strong fundamental case to be made that AMD stock could have much more room to run from here.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Last, but certainly not least on this list of high-growth stocks to consider buying for the rest of 2025, is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB). This commercial space giant has carved out a very lucrative niche in the satellite launch and space systems market, one I expect to be a massive market in the decades to come.

Rocket Lab’s unique positioning in this space that’s dominated by a handful of other private companies is worth taking note of in and of itself. For one, the fact that Rocket Lab is publicly-listed is a net positive for both investors and the company, with Rocket Lab much more easily able to access capital than many of its peers (which could be even more true if private credit flows dry up as some have suggested could take place in a recessionary or bear market environment moving forward).

Rocket Lab’s impressive 32% year-over-year growth rate this past quarter was at the high end of its guidance. In my view, this is a company that should be able to continue to raise guidance in the future, as Rocket Lab shoots off even more electron rockets into space, and provides an increasingly global clientele with certainty (a 96% success rate for its launches is impressive). As more industries shift toward satellite-based communication systems, Rocket Lab is a company that could be well-positioned for greatness over the long-term.

