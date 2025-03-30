Substantial Insider Buying: American Express, Asana, and More mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

One of the best ways to spot opportunity is by tracking insider buying – especially if they’re buying incredibly oversold stocks. However, don’t just buy solely because insiders are. Make sure you do your own due diligence, fundamentally and technically, as well.

That being said, here are a few of the top stocks that insiders have been jumping into.

American Express

On March 7, director Michael Angelakis bought a total of $998,593 worth of American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares at a price of $269.89 per share.

Additionally, American Express is considered a bargain. Two, the company returned $7.9 billion to shareholders last year, of which $2 billion were dividends. About $5.9 billion were share buybacks.

We expect to see more of the same this year, too. In fact, American Express just raised its dividend by 17% to 82 cents, which is payable on May 9 to shareholders of record as of April 4. That hike alone signals the company’s long-term confidence in the stock.

In short, there’s a lot to like about American Express. We’d use weakness as an opportunity.

Asana

Oversold, Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is also seeing insider buying.

President, CEO and Chair of Asana, Dustin Moskovitz just paid about $9.55 million for 675,000 shares of the beaten-down stock.

The stock dropped on weak earnings and guidance. Both of which missed estimates. Plus, there was an announcement that Moskovitz would retire. However, with all of the negativity now priced into the stock, ASAN does look attractive at current prices.

Cartesian Therapeutics

Director Timothy Springer just bought 89,863 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) in late March for about $1.37 million.

Most recently, the company said it had a strong cash position of $214.3 million, which would provide it a runway into 2027. It also received US FDA Special Protocol Assessment agreement for its Phase 3 AURORA trial for myasthenia gravis. And it saw a substantial reduction in its net loss of $77.4 million in 2024 from $219.7 million in 2023.

Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cartesian said in a recent earnings report “Notably, we remain on track to commence our planned Phase 3 AURORA trial of Descartes-08 in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) in the first half of this year. Supported by positive results from our Phase 2b trial demonstrating deep and durable improvements for Descartes-08-treated participants, along with our Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), we are confident that we have a clear path toward potential approval of this promising new therapy.”

SolarEdge

Rebounding shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) are seeing a good deal of insider buying, too.

The company, which makes smart-energy technology, just saw Chairman Avery More pay $411,000 for 30,000 shares in early March. He last bought SEDG stock in November when he paid $2.1 million for 156,000 shares.

Goldman Sachs double-upgraded SEDG in December with a buy rating, with a price target of $19 a share.

“Estimates are now finally bottoming for SolarEdge, with investor fears around the company’s ability to address $350 million of debt in 2025 appearing overblown and creating a relatively attractive risk-reward for the equity at current levels,” added the firm, as quoted by Barron’s.

We also have to consider that SEDG – despite a bigger-than-expected adjusted loss – still saw revenues of $196.2 million, beating estimates. It also saw free cash flow turn positive and expects to maintain its positive free cash flow for 2025.

In fact, in its most recent quarter, SEDG generated $25.5 million in free cash flow, as compared to its free cash flow shortfall of $136.7 million for the prior year.

Sunrun

Sunrun’s (NASDAQ:RUN) co-executive chair, Edward Fenster paid $1 million for 150,000 shares.

After testing a high of $100.93 in early 2021, RUN now trades at just $6.01 – which it hasn’t seen since early 2018. All thanks to poor earnings and concerns about the broader solar industry. However, for the co-executive chair to pay $1 million to buy the down, but not out solar stock, shows there’s reason for confidence.

In early January, analysts at UBS upgraded RUN to a buy rating with a price target of $17 a share thanks to its growing market share in California. The firm also believes U.S. residential solar could grow about 15% this year, with RUN as a key player.

