1 Energy Stock Warren Buffett Is Buying Hand Over Fist

Apparently, Warren Buffett is not through yet building a stake in Occidental Petroleum. Plus two other CEOs have recently scooped up shares of their companies, and earnings reports have prompted insider buying this past week.

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

Remember that when the earnings-reporting season is in full swing, many insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the more notable insider purchases that were reported recently.

Occidental Petroleum

Source: ronniechua / iStock via Getty Images

Occidental is expected to report quarterly results on November 7, but it just declared a dividend of $0.18 per share. The stock price has retreated about 1% or so in the past week and was last seen trading below the purchase price range indicated above. That is down more than 16% from a year ago, but the consensus price target is up at $71.25.

Asana

Source: Pinkypills / iStock via Getty Images

Work management platform provider Asana Inc. ( NYSE: ASAN ) saw its chief executive officer, Dustin Moskovitz, add more to his stake. At an average of $17.50 apiece, the most recent batch of 123,457 shares cost him more than $2.16 million. This purchase was made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and Moskovitz scooped up over 3.87 million shares throughout October.

These purchases were in the wake of Asana announcing its latest AI efforts early last month. The stock has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride since that announcement but was last seen trading above $18 per share. However, that price is down more than 26% in the past 90 days. The consensus price target is up at $22.08.

Community Health Systems

Source: XiXinXing / iStock via Getty Images

A director bought a million shares of Community Health Systems Inc. ( NYSE: CYH ) for $2.03 to $2.14 apiece. That totaled about $2.11 million and lifted the director’s stake to almost 5.11 million shares.

The health care services provider recently posted a bigger than expected third-quarter loss, due in part to rising expenses. Shares dropped to a 52-week low of $2.01 this week, which is just below the director’s purchase price range. The stock is down about 52% since the beginning of the year. The $5.38 consensus price target suggests analysts think the share price could more than double.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ: FITB ) had a director recently pick up 64,500 more shares, increasing the stake to less than 325,200. The latest purchase totaled over $1.5 million, at share prices ranging from $23.22 to $23.39.

While third-quarter earnings exceeded the consensus estimate, revenue declined in the period. The stock is up slightly in the past week and was last seen trading just above the director’s purchase price range. The share price is still well down year to date, but analysts seem to remain somewhat hopeful with a consensus price target of $30.89.

Northern Trust

Source: peshkov / Getty Images

Northern Trust Corp. ( NASDAQ: NTRS ) CEO Michael O’Grady has bought, via trust, 20,000 shares for $64.98 to $65.28 apiece. The total for that transaction was about $1.30 million, and it raised his stake to almost 219,800 shares. Two other executives subsequently purchased a total of 6,750 shares.

This was all in the wake of a third-quarter report that fell short of earnings estimates. Yet, shares have popped about 3% since that report and are trading above O’Grady’s purchase price range. The stock is still down more than 24% year to date. The consensus price target is $74.85.

Loews

Source: Alphotographic / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Almost 15,900 Loews Corp. ( NYSE: L ) shares were just acquired by a company director for $63.26 and $64.03 apiece. That added up to more than $1.01 million.

The New York-based conglomerate posted strong third-quarter results this week. Shares popped about 3% afterward and were last seen trading above $65. That is above the director’s purchase price and a new 52-week high. However, only one of the four analysts who cover the stock recommends buying shares. (These companies have the best reputations.)

And Others

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Some insider buying was seen at American Express, Charles Schwab, Delta Air Lines, Keurig Dr Pepper, M&T Bank, Nasdaq and Overstock.com in the past week as well.