These 10 Stocks Have Increased Dividends For Over 60 Consecutive Years. Should You Buy Them Now? ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Dividend King stocks with over a half century of dividend increases can often fall into a rut over time.

Clues as to if a Dividend King stock is worth holding include such categories as cash reserves, new acquisitions, institutional shareholder size, and bullish analyst ratings.

Although they may lack the price swings of AI stocks, these Dividend Kings have steady growth and reliable dividend income, which appeals to institutions and retirees alike.

The right cash back credit card can earn you hundreds, or thousands of dollars a year for free. Our top pick pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply now (Sponsor)

Trending Video ▶️

In this age of AI and Magnificent 7 tech stock price volatility, Dividend King stocks still stand apart in the eyes of many income based and institutional investors. Their long, reliable track records for increasing dividends, steady growth histories, and longevity are all testaments to their management and business models. However, like many other billion dollar companies, inertia and complacency can sometimes dull management’s competitive edge.

Dividend King stocks that are worth buying now should offer clues as to why they should be added to a portfolio. Some of these might be such aspects as a large cash reserve, expanded operations, increased institutional shareholders and bullish analyst ratings.

Dover Corp.

Acclaimed for manufacturing fluid and fuel handling equipment used in industries from aerospace and transportation to sanitation, Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) is a 70 year dividend king. Founded in 1947 and based in Downers Grove, IL, Dover Corp. products range from pumps, filters, winches, clamps, and ports to machine components, software monitoring and management solutions. The company added an extra $400 million YoY to its cash hoard, now standing at $1.8 billion, so its Dividend King status appears rock solid.

Northwest Natural Holding Company

Portland, OR headquartered Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is a natural gas, water, and wastewater utilities services company. NWN has 70 years of consecutive dividend increases to its credit. Founded in 1859, NWN predates the Civil War and the election of Abraham Lincoln. Its primary coverage areas are Oregon and southwest Washington State. In its latest earnings call in February, NWN continued to show expansion and growth. It completed acquisition of an additional natural gas facility, SiEnergy, base rate growth increased from 5-7% to 6-8%, and 2.5% customer growth in 2025.

Genuine Parts Company

Vehicle parts supplier Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company supplies a complete catalog of parts for vehicles ranging from cars, trucks and buses to motorcycles, RVs, farm vehicles, and marine equipment marketed across the globe. The company was founded in 1928, and is still on an unbroken 70 year streak of dividend increases. Despite some sluggishness earlier in 2024, GPC finished the year strongly, with a 3.3% revenue increase to $5.7 billion and a 1.8% gross profit increase to $2.1 billion.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Gillette razors, Pampers disposable diapers, Crest toothpaste, Tide laundry detergent, Dawn dishwash soap, Mr. Clean detergent, Vicks cold symptom remedies, Pepto-Bismol stomach medicine, and hundreds of other products are offered to customers courtesy of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG). It has notched an unbroken 69 year streak of annual hiked dividends. This consumer products company, based in Cincinnati, OH, was founded in 1837. As a consumer staples company, analysts have upgraded PG to “buy” ratings, due to the sector’s resilience against fears of recession, and to the company recently overtaking rival Unilever to lead the sector.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Cleveland, OH based Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has made itself crucial to the aerospace and defense industry with its wide array of systems, components, and indispensable aeronautic parts and machinery for military, manufacturing, and other industrial applications. The company’s motion and control technologies are manufactured both under its own name and on an OEM basis. The company was founded in 1917, and boasts 69 uninterrupted years of dividend growth. Its Q2 2025 showed a record 14% YoY growth in sales, and the company is rumored to be planning a forward split in 2025.

Emerson Electric Company

The Emerson Electric Company (NYSE: EMR) provides specialized machinery and software solutions for industrial, commercial, and consumer clients and has a 68 consecutive year history of increased dividends. Operating from St. Louis, MO, the company was founded in 1890, and sells its products under a variety of names, including Appleton, AMS, Crosby, Fisher, Delta V, and others. Analysts are bullish on Emerson and anticipate the company’s bottom will rise 8.7% in 2025.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) which is actually headquartered in nearby Fairfield, OH, 23 miles away, is a solid Dividend King. Since 1950, the company has offered a broad menu of insurance products, from property casualty, to commercial, life, auto, liability, etc. and has successfully given shareholders larger dividends annually for the past 65 years. The company has since added brokerage, lease finance, and loan services to its product menu, and earlier in March 2025, announced an even larger dividend increase than normal. Over the past 10 years, CINF’s dividend has grown by an average 7.1% annually.

The Coca-Cola Company

Easily one of the most globally recognized brands on the planet, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been a leader in the beverage industry since the early 20th century, and now includes juices, vitamin waters, teas, energy drinks, and other non-alcoholic offerings in its product line. Founded in 1886, Coca-Cola is a longtime institutional investor favorite, with a 64 year consecutive dividend hike streak. A long time favorite of Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, Coca-Cola’s strong financial earnings have spurred additional institutional buying above its 65% currently owned by large hedge funds, banks, pension funds and other corporate entities.

For a more comprehensive look at Coca-Cola, click here.

Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886 by the three Johnson brothers (Robert, James and Edward) in New Brunswick, NJ, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has been a major healthcare and pharmaceutical titan for nearly 150 years. The company’s treatments address cancer, immune suppression, heart disease, infections, neurological afflictions, and a host of other ailments. Among its pharma peers, JNJ has one of the largest R&D budgets. Unlike some of the other Dividend King stocks, Johnson & Johnson has the potential to break out if they release a popular drug comparable to how Ozempic catapulted Novo Nordisk to the stratosphere. Most recently, FDA Phase 3 trial of Johnson & Johnson’s RYBREVANT lung cancer treatment showed very clear extended survival rates, giving new hope to potential millions of lung cancer patients. Johnson & Johnson has also logged a 63 year track history of continual dividend increases.

Lancaster Colony Corporation

Founded in 1961, Westerville, OH headquartered Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) is the youngest company on this list. Known for its specialty food Parkerhouse rolls and garlic breads sold throughout the nation, Lancaster Colony Corp. also produces dressings, dips, and other condiments for such popular restaurant chains as Olive Garden, Chick-fil-A, and Buffalo Wild Wings. It celebrated 62 uninterrupted dividend hike years in a row in 2024 and will reach 63 later this year, if its 2024 year end results are any indication. Lancaster Colony closed out with a 4.8% gain on $508 million in revenues, beating analysts’ prognostications by 2.8% and also exceeding EBITDA projections.

Dividend King stocks may not have the multiple point daily price swings of a Nvidia or Apple, but their reliable dividends and annual dividend increases are indications of stable longevity. For long haul retiree and institutional investors, these are attributes that are highly coveted for portfolios that seek income and stability over easy come, easy go trading price roller coasters.

Name SYMB Div. Years Sector Dover Corp. DOV 70 Industrials Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN 70 Utilities Genuine Parts Company GPC 70 Consumer Discretionary The Procter & Gamble Company PG 69 Consumer Discretionary Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH 69 Industrials Emerson Electric Company EMR 68 Industrials Cincinnati Financial Corp. CINF 65 Financials The Coca-Cola Company KO 64 Consumer Staples Johnson & Johnson JNJ 63 Healthcare Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC 62 Consumer Staples

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.