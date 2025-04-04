4 Blue Chip Pharmaceutical High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Tariff Winners Riddy / iStock via Getty Images

After underperforming the overall market for the past few years, large-cap pharmaceutical stocks may now be positioned to outperform as the impact of tariffs on foreign products and services begins to take hold. Many investors who hold pharmaceutical stocks are breathing a sigh of relief, as many of the top companies in the sector are exempt from tariffs due to an executive order signed by the president. While some are anxious to slow the positive momentum in the industry due to tariff exemptions, the reality is that too many essential drugs, including antibiotics, vaccines, and other urgently needed medications, are manufactured overseas. Many in the administration and across Wall Street believe that manufacturing and production should be reshored as soon as possible.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: With some pharmaceutical stocks paying 4% and higher dividends, they may be the perfect total return idea for the rest of 2025.

The pharmaceutical stock dividends will look even more substantial as Treasury yields continue to drop.

With the sector on sale, investors may have a great entry point for many of the top companies.

Are high-yield pharmaceutical stocks a good fit for you now? Why not meet with an experienced financial advisor who is near you for a portfolio review? Click here to get started finding one today. (Sponsored)

With approximately $1.6 trillion in global sales, the pharmaceutical industry is a steadily growing sector driven by the rise of personalized medicine, the increase of chronic diseases, and an aging global population. At 24/7 Wall St., we have consistently believed that investing in the pharmaceutical industry offers our readers a range of potential opportunities. Plus, most across the investment world still consider the industry to be defensive in nature, so it is not a bad idea, given the current market volatility.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. pharmaceutical dividend stock universe, looking for the best large-cap companies that top banks and brokerage firms have current Buy ratings on and pay among the highest dividends in the sector. Four well-known names topped the list; all are safe options for nervous investors now.

Why do we cover high-yield dividend pharmaceutical stocks?

Meyer & Meyer / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Pharmaceutical dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

At 247 Wall St., we consistently highlight the long-term potential of total return to our readers, as it is one of the most effective ways to boost the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return is the collective increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. It is ranked sixth among the largest biomedical companies by revenue. This stock is one of the top pharmaceutical stock picks on Wall Street and is an excellent choice for long-term ownership.

The company offers:

Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet’s diseases and pyoderma gangrenosum

Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn’s disease

Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease

Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma

Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma Elahere to treat cancer

Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers

It also provides:

Facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skin care products

Botox therapeuticraylar for depressive disorder

Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson’s disease

Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults

Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine

In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases, as well as Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for reducing elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company also offers Restasis to increase tear production, along with other eye care products.

Further, it provides:

Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection

Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy

Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids

Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation

Synthroid for hypothyroidism

Bristol-Myers Squibb

This global biopharmaceutical company is committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines worldwide. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own in the long term, offering an outstanding entry point with a reliable dividend.

The company offers products in:

Hematology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Immunology therapeutic classes

Bristol-Myers Squibb products include:

Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF and for the treatment of DVT/PE

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

The company also provides:

Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia

Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product

Implicit for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia

Truist Financial has assigned a Buy rating to the shares, with a target price of $64

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is an American multinational corporation specializing in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. With a diverse product portfolio and a familiar, solid brand, it is among the most conservative of the major pharmaceutical companies. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

It operates through two segments:

Innovative Medicine

MedTech

The Innovative Medicine segment is focused on various therapeutic areas, including:

Immunology

Infectious diseases

Neuroscience

Oncology

Pulmonary hypertension

Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases

Products in this segment are distributed directly to retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

The MedTech segment encompasses a diverse portfolio of products utilized in orthopedics, surgery, interventional solutions, cardiovascular intervention, and the vision field. It also offers a commercially available intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platform for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a $185 target price objective.

Pfizer

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been crushed over the past two years as many people are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It pays a dependable dividend, which has risen yearly for the past 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Pfizer anticipates full-year 2025 revenues in the range of $61.0 to $64.0 billion. This includes the expectation that revenues from COVID-19 products in 2025 will be broadly consistent with 2024 after excluding approximately $1.2 billion of non-recurring revenue for Paxlovid in 2024.

Wall Street Says 1970s Stagflation Possible: 4 Safe High-Yield Dividend Kings to Grab Now

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.