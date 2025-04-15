4 of Goldman Sachs Favorite Dividend Stock Picks With Massive 20%-40% Upside Potential Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is the world’s second-largest investment bank by revenue and is ranked 55th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue. The Wall Street white-glove giant offers financing, advisory services, risk distribution, and hedging for the firm’s institutional and corporate clients. At 24/7 Wall St., we have followed the company’s research for over 15 years to bring our readers their top stock ideas. Recently, some huge targets on Strong Buy-rated dividend stocks caught our attention.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The more that Treasury yields fall, the more demand jumps for dividend stocks.

Four Goldman Sachs Conviction List stocks have huge upside to the analysts’ targets.

Double-digit upside combined with dividends could equal incredible total return.

After back-to-back years of 20% gains for the S&P 500, that string, which last occurred in the mid-to-late 1990s, could be broken this year. With the first quarter ending with the major indices down, some are nervous about what the second quarter may bring. We regularly check the Goldman Sachs Conviction List, looking for new additions and stocks the firm has removed. We found four companies with almost 20% to 40% upside that paid dependable dividends. All make sense for growth and income investors who may be looking to rotate to safer ground as volatility is edging back into the stock market in a big way.

Why we recommend Goldman Sachs stocks

Dan Totilca / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is the acknowledged leader in the investment landscape on Wall Street and worldwide. The firm’s top-notch research department continues to provide institutional and high-net-worth clients with the best ideas across the investing spectrum and is likely to continue for years.

Air Lease

gk-6mt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Close to a 52-week high, this is an intriguing idea for investors and pays a 1.85% dividend. Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL) principally purchases new commercial aircraft and leases them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

The company purchases commercial aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus and Boeing.

In addition to its leasing activities, it sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial service companies, airlines, and investors.

Air Lease also charges a management fee for fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. It has relationships with over 200 airlines in 70 countries.

The company operates its business globally, providing aircraft to airline customers in every central geographical region, including these markets:

Asia Pacific

Europe

the Middle East and Africa

Central America

South America

The Goldman Sachs target price is $64, representing a 34% gain.

Brixmor Property

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This industry-leading REIT looks ready to break out to a 52-week high and pays a solid 4.11% dividend. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership and subsidiaries.

The company owns and operates open-air retail portfolios in gross leasable area in the United States, primarily community and neighborhood shopping centers.

The Brixmor Property portfolio comprises approximately 363 shopping centers totaling over 64 million square feet.

The company’s projects include:

Dickson City Crossings

East Port Plaza

Fox Run

Gateway Plaza

Old Bridge Gateway

Pointe Orlando

Shops at Palm Lakes

Stewart Plaza

Tinley Park Plaza

Tyrone Gardens

Vail Ranch Center

Venice Village

Village at Mira Mesa

Westminster City Center

The company’s national portfolio is primarily within established trade areas in the top 50 Core-Based Statistical Areas in the United States.

Goldman Sachs has set a $34 share target, which would be a 22% gain.

Meritage Homes

Jaskaran Kooner / iStock via Getty Images

With a stunning lack of homes in the market, this top homebuilder, which pays a solid 2.4% dividend, could explode higher. Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes.

Its segments include:

Homebuilding

Financial Services

The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops land, constructs houses, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

The Financial Services segment offers title, escrow, mortgage, and insurance services.

It has operations in three regions: West, Central, and East, comprising 10 states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Utah

Texas

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

These three regions are its principal homebuilding reporting segments. Each homebuilding market’s homebuilding activities are conducted under the name Meritage Homes.

The company also operates Carefree Title Agency, a wholly owned title company that provides title insurance and closing/settlement services to homebuyers in certain states.

The $100 Goldman Sachs price target would be a massive 39% gain from current trading levels.

Suncor Energy

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

This is an excellent stock idea with a rich 4.16% dividend and plenty of upside potential. Suncore Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

The company operates through three segments:

Oil Sands

Exploration and Production

Refining and Marketing

The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in oil sands mining.

The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations on the East Coast of Canada and the marketing and risk management of crude oil and natural gas.

The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil products and distributes, markets, transports, and manages the risk of refined, petrochemical, and other purchased products through the retail and wholesale networks.

This segment trades crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and power.

The Goldman Sachs target of $45 is a 20% gain from current levels.

