Why Quantum Computing (QUBT), Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) and Tempus AI (TEM) Are Popping Higher Today

Key Points Analysts at BTIG initiated coverage of TEM with a buy rating with a price target of $60.

Quantum Computing spiked earlier after the company announced the sales of one of its EmuCore reservoir computers.

With markets showing signs of life again, some of the most oversold stocks are going along for the ride. That includes Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), Nano Nuclear (NASDAQ:NNE) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM).

Quantum Computing

Shares of Quantum Computing spiked earlier after the company announced the sales of one of its EmuCore reservoir computers to a major automotive manufacturer.

This helps validate Quantum Computing’s technology in real-world applications.

As noted by Dr. William McGann, Chief Executive Officer of QCi, “We’re excited to support one of the world’s leading automotive innovators with the delivery of our EmuCore reservoir computing device. This sale represents a meaningful validation of our technology in real-world environments and is yet another example of the increasing demand we’re seeing for our devices and offerings in diverse markets.”

Nano Nuclear Energy

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy are also blasting higher with the overall market.

Last trading at $19.40, we’d like to see it retest $30.

Helping, the company recently announced that “the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission updated the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign project landing page surrounding the KRONOS MMR Energy System pre-application engagement, officially designating NANO Nuclear as the reactor’s designer,” as noted in a company press release.

Tempus AI

Weeks ago, Tempus AI took off on news Nancy Pelosi picked up 50 of the TEM January 2026 $20 call options. It also got a boost from Cathie Wood and Ark Invest buying 445,958 shares.

Fueling even more upside, analysts at BTIG initiated coverage of TEM with a buy rating with a price target of $60. “Tempus possesses one of the largest molecular libraries of cancer patients in the world and aims to be one of very few companies to monetize it. We believe the company’s AI applications (algos) and data business represent a significant free call option for investors,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.