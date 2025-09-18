Quantum Computing Stocks Surge, but IonQ Is the Real Leader

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points IonQ ‘s (IONQ) Oxford Ionics acquisition accelerates scalable quantum hardware for 2030 fault-tolerance.

‘s (IONQ) Oxford Ionics acquisition accelerates scalable quantum hardware for 2030 fault-tolerance. The quantum computing stock’s acquisition of Vector Atomic diversifies it into quantum sensing, potentially tapping into $200 million in defense contracts.

IONQ’s collaboration with the DOE, Honeywell, and EPB helps pioneer space quantum apps, boosting U.S. innovation.

and EPB helps pioneer space quantum apps, boosting U.S. innovation. Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Quantum computing stocks ignited a frenzy yesterday, as investors piled into the sector amid breakthrough announcements and growing optimism about real-world applications.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) led the charge, surging over 18% on news of advancements in its annealing systems. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) followed, climbing 10% after unveiling improved qubit fidelity in its hybrid quantum processors. Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) each posted solid 5% gains, rounding out a rally that saw the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) jump 7%.

Yet, while QBTS stole the spotlight with its explosive move, IONQ was the real force driving the sector higher. Fresh off its $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, IONQ announced its intent to acquire Vector Atomic and a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), and the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga (EPB) to pioneer quantum tech in space.

Although IONQ’s stock rose the least, its news dominated, signaling its ascent as the industry frontrunner.

Scaling Up Through Growth by Acquisition

IONQ’s $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, finalized yesterday, marks a pivotal leap in quantum hardware. Oxford Ionics’ ion-trap tech, built on standard semiconductor chips, complements IONQ’s trapped-ion systems.

Founders Chris Ballance and Tom Harty join IONQ’s leadership, accelerating the development of scalable quantum computers targeting 256 high-fidelity physical qubits by 2026 and fault-tolerant machines with millions of qubits by 2030. This deal enhances IONQ’s manufacturing efficiency and integrates UK government ties, positioning it to outpace rivals in commercial deployment.

Also announced yesterday by IONQ was a definitive agreement to acquire Vector Atomic in an all-stock deal. Vector is a pioneer in quantum sensors for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), having secured over $200 million in U.S. government contracts for defense applications such as the DoD’s X-37B space vehicle and submarine detection.

All 76 employees and 29 patents will transfer to IONQ, adding clocks, gravimeters, and inertial sensors. This deal expands IONQ into quantum sensing, creating a full-stack platform that is resistant to jamming and cyber threats, and opening new revenue streams in national security and space.

Quantum Leaps into Orbit

In a landmark, just-signed memorandum of understanding — yesterday was a busy day for IonQ — the DOE’s Office of Technology Commercialization welcomed IONQ, Honeywell, and EPB into its Quantum-in-Space Collaboration.

Building on IONQ’s April quantum center pact with EPB, the trio will develop orbital use cases like secure communications, sensing, mapping, and PNT systems. Honeywell contributes quantum optical payloads and satellite expertise, while DOE bridges lab-to-orbit deployment.

IONQ CEO Niccolo de Masi hailed it as key to U.S. leadership in space quantum tech. This validates IONQ’s tech for extreme environments, unlocking NASA/DoD contracts and fostering innovations in cybersecurity and exploration.

These developments cement IONQ as the industry leader, outshining QBTS’s focus on annealing and RGTI’s bets on superconductors. IONQ’s trapped-ion edge helped second-quarter revenue surge 82% to $20.7 million, and a $1 billion equity offering gives it a pro-forma $1.6 billion cash war chest. This suggests IonQ has the best shot at juicing an investor’s portfolio, blending speculative upside with tangible progress.

Key Takeaway

IONQ trades at one of the lowest price-to-sales (P/S) ratios among top quantum stocks like QBTS and RGTI, yet commands a premium on metrics like enterprise value-to-revenue due to its leadership.

Over three years, IONQ’s stock has crushed rivals with double- and triple-digit outperformance, fueled by milestones from 64-qubit systems to global partnerships. This premium feels justified for the frontrunner, but at over 370 times trailing sales, it’s pricey. IONQ deserves a spot in the speculative portion of your portfolio given quantum’s multi-trillion-dollar potential, but waiting for a pullback could help you avoid overpaying in this volatile sector.

In the interim, a bet on quantum computing’s potential from all of its players through an exchange-traded fund like Defiance Quantum just may be your best bet.