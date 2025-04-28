Investors Shouldn't be Afraid of Breaking up Meta (Nasdaq: META) 24/7 Wall St

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Key Points A potential breakup of Meta (NASDAQ: META) could unlock shareholder value, similar to historical cases like AT&T (NYSE: T) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

If Meta were divided into separate entities like Facebook and Instagram, individual asset valuations might exceed the current combined market cap.

Despite recent market volatility, Meta has remained resilient, and distributing its business units to shareholders could result in higher aggregate value.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: We have a potential, breakup of what you and I know as Facebook. They now call it Meta. I don’t know how they break that up. It may be that what they do is they take some of the Instagram and some of that stuff and then, keep Facebook second this alternative universe. I don’t think who, who wants that?

[00:00:30] Doug McIntyre: It doesn’t make any sense. Who knows? The thing that I’ve often found though is when you look at these companies, you remember this, they almost broke up Microsoft. They were with them, almost sure they did break up AT&T. Yep. And one of the things that I’ve found looking back in history is sometimes as a shareholder, you’re better for it to be broken up.

[00:00:54] Lee Jackson: Oh, absolutely. The, the Baby Bell owners were very happy.

[00:01:00] Doug McIntyre: So I don’t know that it matters as long as you can go on and use all these social media platforms, I don’t know that it matters to anybody other than people who hold the stock and listen, I’m telling you, if you own the stock, this will get appealed.

[00:01:15] Doug McIntyre: And, but don’t be surprised if you do way better than you thought you would if it just, everything stayed under one umbrella. So if Meta gets broken up, you may be better off than if it stays together.

[00:01:30] Lee Jackson: Well, and not only that, as we’ve had one of the quickest sell downs I’ve seen in the 35 some odd years I’ve been in this racket, meta was one of the only of the, the magnificent seven that really hung in there good. Yeah. If shareholders get pieces of Meta, they could very well end up being more valuable. I totally agree, Doug.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.