Meta and Mark Zuckerberg’s Biggest Competitor Is Trump With a Sovereign Wealth Fund 24/7 Wall St

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Donald Trump has floated the idea of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund purchasing TikTok, potentially making it a government-backed competitor to Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

Elon Musk has also been mentioned as a possible TikTok buyer, which could consolidate X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok into a dominant social media force.

The uncertainty around TikTok’s ownership poses a risk to Meta’s dominance, as a well-funded or strategically aligned owner could intensify competition.

As good as Meta has been for shareholders, The Next Nvidia Stocks could be even better. Click here to see why, before everyone else catches on.

Watch the Video

Transcript:

[00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: Lee, if I am Mark Zuckerberg, my biggest worry is, that Donald Trump starts a sovereign wealth fund. He buys TikTok. And now he’s competing with the U. S. government when it comes to Instagram. So if you take President Trump at his word, he’s saying that he will buy TikTok using our new sovereign wealth fund.

[00:00:27] Doug McIntyre: And that means any company that’s in the social media business is now competing with the U. S. government.

[00:00:33] Lee Jackson: Yeah, and for our viewers that aren’t aware of what that is, that’s literally where a fund is run with government money, meaning your money. And a lot of nations have sovereign wealth funds. It’s nothing new, but that was with Trump’s proposal or, just one of the ideas that he floated.

[00:00:50] Lee Jackson: I mean, there, there’s Perplexity AI and, they’re trying to put a deal together and numerous, they’re trying to do a deal with Larry Ellison and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and they’re trying to do a deal with, Mr. Wonderful, that guy, the guy from

[00:01:05] Doug McIntyre: Yeah, listen, Musk, says he wants to, if Musk buys it, he owns social media outside Facebook.

[00:01:13] Lee Jackson: Musk could buy it outright himself,

[00:01:16] Doug McIntyre: That’s my point. You’d have the Facebook franchise. Yeah. Yeah. You’d have the Facebook franchise and you’d have the Twitter, TikTok franchise.

[00:01:25] Lee Jackson: Yeah. well, oh, you mean if, Zuckerberg bought it or if Musk did?

[00:01:29] Doug McIntyre: No. Musk buys it and it’s sort of. He’s got TikTok and he’s got X, right?

[00:01:36] Lee Jackson: Yeah. Right, right. So now he’s, that’s a pretty competing social media thrust. Now, again, we’ve talked before that TikTok really skews to a much younger demographic. They don’t pull the 25 54 that Facebook pulls in, which is what advertisers absolutely drool over, but it’s strong. And if you combine that with, Twitter becoming one of the biggest news platforms, and he’s going to add in stuff to Twitter. There’s going to be more and more and more and more because he’s down big on that. So he ain’t selling anytime soon. He paid, 50 billion or whatever it was for Twitter, it’s valued at 20 or whatever.

[00:02:16] Lee Jackson: So it’s a long term hold for Musk.

[00:02:20] Doug McIntyre: So if I’m looking at this from the standpoint of an investor, I’m nervous about Meta because Meta could suddenly have a competitor that’s owned by the United States government.

[00:02:32] Lee Jackson: even though it sounds almost absurd, us buying Gaza. But, I mean, who knows?

[00:02:38] Lee Jackson: He floats all the, and Trump does this. He floats every possible idea that comes through his head. And some are just ridiculous and outrageous, like colonizing Gaza and making it some sort of new Riviera. But it gets, his purpose is always, he’s done this his whole life. He’s done it long before he was the president, when he was, art of the deal and, had the TV show and all this other stuff.

[00:03:04] Lee Jackson: But, something is going to happen and either way, if TikTok remains in the United States, which it looks like it’s going to because Trump wants it to, whether it’s in a sovereign wealth fund or Musk owns it or Larry Ellison owns it or whoever owns it, it is going to be, I don’t know. It’ll get, it’ll be tougher and tougher against Facebook.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.