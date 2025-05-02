5 Stock Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys This May AndreyKrav / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Key Points While splits don’t change the value of a stock, they can serve as a positive signal.

At $1,406.35 a share, O’Reilly Automotive is expected to move forward with a 15 for 1 stock split.

Always keep track of stock splits.

While splits don’t change the value of a stock, they can serve as a positive signal. This can then lead to further liquidity and more investor interest. After all, if an attractive $500 stock were to split 10:1, more investors are likely to jump in.

Plus, according to Morningstar.com, “Splits matter – because these stocks outperform after the announcement, by a lot. Average returns one year later are 25% vs. 12% for the S&P 500 SPX as a whole, say researchers at Bank of America. It’s worth brushing up on stock splits now, for two reasons. Stock splits are picking up again after a decade-long lull.”

That being said, here are just a few stock splits to buy into today.

O’Reilly Automotive

At $1,406.35 a share, O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) is expected to move forward with a 15 for 1 stock split. It’s also expected to be done through a one-time special stock dividend. It’s also expected to happen on June 9 for shareholders of record as of June 2.

“This split will make our common stock more accessible to our team members, enabling them to acquire whole shares, rather than fractions, more readily through our stock purchase program, which allows them to purchase stock conveniently through payroll deductions at a 15% discount.”

“We feel this is the right time to split the stock and further include our team members in the next chapter of growth for Team O’Reilly,” says CEO Brad Beckham.

Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) just announced a 4 for 1 stock split.

So, for every share owned, the investor will receive three additional shares. The record date for the split is June 16. The split will be adjusted at the market opening on June 18.

The split is also supported by strong earnings growth. In its first quarter, revenue of $1.43 billion was up 19% year over year. Customer accounts jumped 32% year over year to 3.62 million, as consumer equity soared 23% to $573.5 billion. However, EPS of $1.88 did miss by five cents. Still, overall earnings and growth were solid.

IBKR also increased its dividend to 32 cents. It’s expected to be paid on June 13 to shareholders of record as of May 30.

Fastenal Company

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) will split 2 for 1 in late May.

According to the company, “Holders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on May 5, 2025, will receive one additional share of common stock for every share of common stock they own. The stock split will take effect at the close of business on May 21, 2025, and trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on or about May 22, 2025.”

All of which is supported by another round of strong earnings. In its first quarter, its EPS of 52 cents was in line. Revenue of $1.96 billion, up 3.7% year over year, beat by $10 million.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 2.3% to 44 cents. It’s payable on May 23 to shareholders of record as of April 25.

Fastenal was also upgraded to Peer Perform by analysts at Wolfe Research. “The crux of the call is we believe FAST is well positioned in the current environment, with a bit of a Goldilocks setup as a defensive stock that has torque to ISM inflection,” said the firm, quoted by Seeking Alpha.

Coca-Cola Consolidated

With its stock up to $1,350, Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) announced a 10 for 1 split. This was approved by shareholders on May 13.

Shareholders as of May 16 will receive nine additional shares on May 23. COKE will trade on a split-adjusted basis on May 27.

“Our solid financial performance has led to increased investor interest in our Company, and we believe this stock split will make our stock more accessible to a broader range of investors,” said Chairman and CEO J. Frank Harrison, as quoted in a company press release.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share, which is payable on May 9 to shareholders of record as of April 25.

Chipotle

Mid-2024, Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) split its shares 50 to 1, bringing its stock down to a more attractive buying price for retail investors. As of today, the now-oversold stock trades at around $50 a share over tariff concerns. However, with a good deal of negativity firmly priced into the stock we’d like to see CMG rally back to $58 initially.

Helping, Chipotle director Mauricio Gutierrez paid $500,000 on March 5 for 9,400 shares, an average price of $53 each. And, analysts at Loop Capital just upgraded the beaten-down stock to a buy rating with a price target of $65 a share.

“Chipotle has a very manageable risk to the recent escalating tariff situation since CMG sources only ~2% of its total inputs from Mexico, mainly including avocados,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

“To this end, over the last couple of years the company shifted a significant portion of supply to other Latin American countries and currently sources approximately one-half of its avocados outside of Mexico.”

