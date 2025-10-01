2 Stock Split Stocks To Buy Hand-Over-Fist in October

Investing
Companies that climb to high market prices will often give their Boards of Directors cause to propose forward stock splits to keep the market price quote at a sufficiently affordable price for new buyers to obtain shares. When demand is strong, multiple stock splits over the course of years can effectively become a compounding wealth building device, which is how people who bought early shares of Microsoft and Apple became millionaires simply by holding their initial positions and watching them multiply through numerous forward splits.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: IBKR) is a good example of a stock that is on its way towards replicating that trajectory. Since enacting a 4-for-1 split in June 2025, IBKR has risen over 33%, 44% year to date, and 438% over the past five years. A $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $6,509.16, or a 550.92% gain, as of September 29, 2025, excluding dividends. IBKR has already made a new high of $70.27 at the time of this writing (adjusted for the split) and shows no signs of running out of steam anytime soon.
Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: BNT) is scheduled for a 3-for-2 forward stock split to be payable to shareholders of record on October 9, 2025. It is up 50% since April 1, and has reached a pre-split 52-week high of $71.84 within the last 10 trading days.
IBKR clientele is 55% institutional and professional traders, and 45% retail customers.
Until the advent of computers to execute market trades, sales and purchases of securities, funds, futures, and other instruments were conducted on written paper tickets with designated “runners” who went to the appropriate desk at the exchange and delivered the orders to the specialist by hand. Interactive Brokers Group conducts the digital equivalent of these, and other tasks, in milliseconds, on a worldwide basis.
Background:
Based in Greenwich, CT, IBKR has been operating as an automated global electronic trade broker since 1977. Its specialty is routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and precious metals on more than 160 electronic exchanges and market centers in 37 countries and 28 currencies. The IBRK trading platform also connects third-party cryptocurrency service providers for customers to access cryptocurrency buy and sell orders.
In the United States, IBKR operates primarily from Greenwich and Chicago. Across the planet, it conducts business through offices in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Hungary, India, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Japan, Singapore, and Australia. IBKR boasted a workforce of over 3,000 as of this summer.
Competitive Edges:
As of this summer, IBKR saw a 32% increase in customer accounts (3.87 million), a 34% in customer equity ($665 billion), and 49% gain in daily average revenue trades (3.55 million). Additionally, IBKR replaced Walgreen’s Boots Alliance in the S&P 500 Index in August, 2025.
The lower Manhattan Financial District area overlooking the Hudson River belongs to Brookfield Properties, a sister company to Brookfield Wealth Solutions.
While the World Trade Center Towers remain iconic symbols of New York City, the World Financial Center, which boasts the gorgeous Winter Garden Atrium, the yacht harbor at the Hudson River, a shopping center with multiple restaurants, and an office building complex, is arguably a more appealing attraction. In 2013, Brookfield Properties bought the entire property of 2013, and discreetly renamed it as Brookfield Place, although few longtime New York residents refer to it by that name.
Brookfield Properties is the property arm of Toronto headquartered Brookfield Corporation, a multinational conglomerate that is the largest infrastructure management company on Earth, and currently has over $1 trillion in AUM. Another Brookfield subsidiary, Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE: BNT), is engaged primarily in insurance and reinsurance, with property & casualty, life insurance, annuities, wealth protection, and customized capital solutions.
A true multinational player, BNT has continued to expand abroad. Getting clearance to operate in the UK in March, the company recently made a splash across the pond with its September acquisition announcement of Just Group, a financial services firm in the UK, in a deal valued at £2.4bn ($3.2bn).
Additionally, BNT just announced a reinsurance agreement with Dai-Ichi Frontier Life on the heels of BNT opening another Tokyo office earlier this year. The agreement allows Dai-ichi Frontier Life to reinsure liabilities to Brookfield Wealth Solutions’ U.S.-based subsidiary, American National Insurance Company, on a flow basis. Japan’s insurance market is estimated at $6 trillion.
From a growth perspective, BNT’s market cap has grown 129.52% in the past 12-months. This strong expansion led to the proposed 3-for-2 forward stock split scheduled to consummate on October 9th.
If the indicators are present, the trend going upside is very often your friend. In a bull market, forward splits often fuel more buying, which adds fuel to trend – until it changes its course.
Investor and analyst Martin Zweig is credited with the maxim: “The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends.” As we are entering the 36th month of the current bull run in the stock market, the trend is not showing any signs of faltering. Since its split in June IBKR has continued soaring upward. BNT is showing indications of following suit after its split in the next week. The trend is certainly acting like a friend in continuing to buoy these stocks as they ride upwards. Those who choose to hop aboard will likely see gains – at least in the near term.
Of course, the other half of the maxim: “until the end when it bends”, is echoing reality: all things come to an end at some point, and inevitably will change course. IBKR’s gains are actually intimately connected to the overall trend. A bull market in the S&P 500 inevitably leads to more frequent stock trading activity, commensurately fueling the business of companies like IBKR. Unsurprisingly, a strong bull market also supplies ammunition to the insurance industry, which is the bailiwick of BNT.
Buying shares of IBKR or BNT post-split can be likened to hopping aboard a moving train. Purchasing BNT shares prior to the split is analogous to buying a ticket on a new amusement park ride – you’re not sure how extreme things might get, but it should be a fun trip regardless.
Should an investor choose to acquire shares in either or both IBKR and BNT, there is a strong likelihood for paper gains. However, prudent fund management advises close monitoring and making sure to take money off the table so at least some of those gains become tangible, if there are doubts as to whether IBKR and BNT will perform historically like Apple or Microsoft.
