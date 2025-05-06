Live Reactions: Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) Sinks 14% After Earnings Canva

Key Points Palantir was down about 14% shortly after the market opened today following yesterday’s earnings release.

Wall Street banks are generally applauding Palantir’s earnings and raising price targets. The problem is that their price targets headed into earnings were dramatically lower than where Palantir traded. That is to say, the company delivered outstanding earnings, but was very richly priced after a recent stock runup.

While Palantir delivered sales growth significantly above Wall Street expectations and raised its sales targets for the year, there are some concerns about areas like international commercial growth, which sank from last year. That negative growth stands in stark contrast to U.S. commercial growth, which surged 71% from the prior year.

Live Updates Live Coverage

Yesterday, we were updating a live blog covering Palantir’s (Nasdaq: PLTR) earnings.

The good news: The earnings were good, with Palantir taking up sales estimates for this year and U.S. commercial revenue growth continuing to accelerate.

The bad news: Palantir had run up significantly heading into yesterday’s earnings and was the priciest software stock in the market. In fact, on a price-to-sales basis, Palantir was 3.5X more expensive than the two closest software stocks (Crowdstrike and Cloudflare).

So, while earnings were excellent, they failed to meet the heightened expectations of the market and Palantir is down a whopping 14% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. We’ll be updating this live blog throughout the day with Wall Street’s reaction to Palantir’s earnings.

Are there fears that there’s more pain ahead or are bulls defending the stock today? Let’s dive into the biggest news.

What Wall Street is Saying

Here’s a rundown of some of the most important Wall Street reactions:

Goldman Sachs : Maintains a neutral rating and raises its price target to $90. Goldman was impressed with Palantir’s results but cited the stock’s ‘premium valuation’ as a result for the stock’s decline after hours.

: Maintains a neutral rating and raises its price target to $90. Goldman was impressed with Palantir’s results but cited the stock’s ‘premium valuation’ as a result for the stock’s decline after hours. Mizuho: Raised its price target to $94 from a previous target of $80. The researcher cited U.S. commercial and government growth as bright spots.

Raised its price target to $94 from a previous target of $80. The researcher cited U.S. commercial and government growth as bright spots. DA Davidson: Joined the parade of analysts raising their price targets, with their price target jumping to $115 from $100. David was particularly impressed with Palantir booking U.S. commercial contracts worth $810 million in the quarter. However, the investment bank maintains a neutral rating on Palantir’s shares.

As you can see, most Wall Street banks are raising their price targets on Palantir today. The problem is most their price targets were significantly below where Palantir was traded heading into earnings.

The story is pretty clear: Palantir had a great quarter, but its valuation demanded something extraordinary.