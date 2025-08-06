Forecast: Palantir Could Reach This Value in 4 Years Shutterstock / Piotr Swat

Key Points Palantir stock is highly favored now among traders and commentators.

Investors should anticipate continued growth for Palantir stock but also need to be realistic.

Even before Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) released its second-quarter 2025 financial results, Wall Street buzzed with excitement about the company’s growth prospects. A premier player in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and cyber-threat detection, Palantir appears poised for exponential value enhancement throughout the next four years.

Yet, cautious investors might wonder whether Palantir stock is actually a good value. The shares might not have room to run in the coming years as commentators assume hyper-growth and traditional metrics suggest that the good news has already been priced in for Palantir.

Palantir Stock Extends Its Moonshot

Palantir stock jumped 7.85% to $173.27 on Wednesday as traders celebrated the prior day’s quarterly earnings report. With that price move, Palantir shares were up 129.1% year-to-date, 619.26% over the past 12 months, and 1,632.7% over the past five years.

Really, then, Palantir stock’s 7.85% single-day rally was just an extension of a multi-year melt-up. It just goes to show that the market can remain exuberant about a darling stock for a surprisingly long time.

At this point, some commentators are assuming that $200 is a done deal for Palantir stock. For example, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his Outperform rating on Palantir shares while raising his price target from $160 to $200.

Meanwhile, Mad Money host Jim Cramer extrapolated, “With [Palantir] shares now breaching $160,” the “next stop is $200.” It’s funny how financial commentators often assume that round numbers are magnets for popular assets like Palantir stock.

As one would expect, Ives and Cramer based their $200 price targets on Palantir’s AI-technology connection. Ives and his colleagues at Wedbush figured that “in the next few years Palantir has the potential to be a trillion dollar market cap as the AI Revolution takes hold,” while Cramer considers Palantir “uniquely positioned to capitalize on soaring enterprise AI spending.”

Evidently, we’ve reached a point where calls for caution are dismissed outright. In typical fashion, Cramer summed up the market’s current ethos with a single word, referring to concerns about Palantir’s valuation as “doomerism.”

Palantir’s “Phenomenal” Quarter

Granted, ultra-optimists like Ives and Cramer can cite Palantir’s Street-beating second-quarter 2025 results. Even if Wall Street had sky-high expectations for Palantir, the company still managed to pull off a surprise to the upside.

I’ll concede that Palantir CEO Alex Karp had every right to deem his company’s Q2 2025 results “phenomenal.” To start off, Karp mentioned that Palantir achieved a Rule of 40 score of 94%, “once again obliterating the metric.”

For reference, the Rule of 40 measures a company’s growth rate and profit margins, and it’s typically applied to software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms. It’s ideal for a company’s Rule of 40 score to be 40% or greater, so Palantir’s 94% score is certainly impressive.

Along with that, Karp and Palantir could point to a bevy of stunning statistics for 2025’s second quarter:

Revenue up 48% year-over-year to $1.004 billion, versus the analysts’ consensus estimate of $939.25 million

U.S. government revenue up 53% to $426 million, versus $391 million estimate

U.S. commercial revenue up 93% to $306 million, versus $273 million estimate

Adjusted earnings up 77% to $0.16 per share, versus $0.14 estimate

As the icing on the cake, Palantir raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $4.142 billion to $4.15 billion, versus Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. In other words, anyone hoping for a beat-and-raise from Palantir got exactly what they wanted on Wednesday.

A Big Stretch

If the current share-price trajectory persists, Palantir stock should have no problem reaching $1,000 in four years’ time. If that sounds like an exaggeration, bear in mind that Palantir shares traded near $7 at the beginning of 2023, hovered near $75 a year later, and currently stand above $170.

All of this presumes that Palantir’s market capitalization will easily exceed $1 trillion or even $2 trillion by 2029. Currently, Palantir’s market cap slightly exceeds $400 billion.

But then, all of this extrapolation assumes that Palantir’s market cap and share price will continue along its present path. Irrespective of the enthusiasm of Ives, Cramer, and others, one should consider how efficient the financial markets are. Hasn’t Palantir’s projected AI-fueled growth story already been told, weighed, and priced into the shares?

A handful of commonly cited valuation metrics would suggest that the answer is yes. Here are a few of Palantir’s trailing 12-month valuation measures, versus the respective sector-median scores:

Non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio: 326.92x for Palantir versus sector-median score of 22.86x

GAAP P/E ratio: 574.34 for Palantir versus 27.27x sector median

Price-to-sales (P/S) ratio: 116.70x for Palantir versus 3.17x sector median

Price-to-book (P/B) ratio: 69.12x for Palantir versus 3.52x sector median

Price-to-cash-flow (P/CF) ratio: 237.66x for Palantir versus 17.86x sector median

Instead of succumbing to what I call “round number syndrome” and projecting a $1,000 share price in four years, I will choose a more realistic price target for Palantir stock. I agree with Ives, Cramer, and others that the AI-technology market will continue to grow, setting the stage for Palantir’s market cap to surpass $1 trillion and the share price to hit $345 by 2029.

A $345 price objective would still require Palantir stock to double from here; however, this could be achievable over a four-year time frame. Even that target may be a bit of a stretch, but we’re living in stretchy times and AI-hype headwinds will probably propel Palantir stock for a while longer.

