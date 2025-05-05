Live Earnings: Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) Guides to Big Beat Canva

Key Points Palantir is firing on all cylinders heading into earnings. The company is expected to post revenue growth of 35.9% when it reports tonight.

The only problem? Palantir now trades for about 78X trailing sales, a nose-bleed level that is about 3.5X more expensive than the next most expensive software stocks in the market.

We will be updating this blog LIVE as Palantir reports earnings tonight after the bell. Updates should post automatically, but you can also refresh to make sure you’re getting our most up-to-date analysis.

Live Updates Live Coverage

It’s almost time for what’s quickly becoming earnings season’s must-watch name: Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR). I’m sure plenty of 24/7 Wall St. readers are waiting for this report. After all, we called the stock our ’10X Moonshot’ stock in the ‘Discover the Next NVIDIA‘ report we published last year.

Certainly, that call has worked out better than we could have imagined. Palantir is firing on all cylinders (which we expected), but also is now a whopping 3.5X more expensive than the next two most-expensive software stocks in the market, Crowdstrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET).

(We did not expect the stock to get that much more expensive than other peers!)

So, we have a stock operating at incredibly high levels and a significant ‘narrative’ behind it. That is to say, political fears that are weighing on many other stocks are a tailwind to Palantir. As the Pentagon slims down, it often looks to Palantir to replace costs from legacy contractors. In addition, the company has seen rapid acceleration in its commercial revenue in recent quarters.

We have been tracking Palantir’s day headed into earnings, but with so many Wall St. 24/7 readers invested in this name, we’re creating a dedicated blog for tracking every element of this all-important earnings release!

So sit back, this blog will update you with all the need-to-know information you need to know as Palantir earnings release after tonight’s market close.

What to Watch for Tonight

Here are the key numbers to watch for headed into tonight’s earnings. All numbers are as of Friday’s close (May 2nd):

Forward P/E: 211.4X

Price/Sales: 78X

Expected Revenue: $862 Million

EPS: $.13

Looking ahead, full-year revenue is expected to land at:

FY25 Revenue: $3.741 to $3.757

Palantir has been one of the most successful investments in the market over the past couple of years. While the company saw its share price plummet in early April along with the general market, it has rebounded strongly to all-time highs.