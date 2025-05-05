Live Earnings: Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) Guides to Big Beat

Key Points
-
Palantir is firing on all cylinders heading into earnings. The company is expected to post revenue growth of 35.9% when it reports tonight.
-
The only problem? Palantir now trades for about 78X trailing sales, a nose-bleed level that is about 3.5X more expensive than the next most expensive software stocks in the market.
-
We will be updating this blog LIVE as Palantir reports earnings tonight after the bell. Updates should post automatically, but you can also refresh to make sure you’re getting our most up-to-date analysis.
-
Live Updates
Palantir Highlights
Let’s walk through some positives from tonight’s earnings report:
- FY25 Guide: Palantir boosted its full-year revenue guide from 31% growth to 36% growth.
- Commercial Guide: We noted in our preview that U.S. commercial would be important, and the company guided growth from 54% to 68%.
Overall, it was a near-flawless quarter for Palantir, but as we noted in our preview – with its valuation at 3.5X higher than the next closest software company, even a near-flawless quarter won’t lead to a jump the next day.
Bouncing Off the Bottom
Palantir Now Down More than 5%
We had expressed relief Palantir was only down 2% in our most recent update, but it appears lofty expectations are catching up with the stock in after-hours trading now. Palantir is down 5.5% as of 4:24 p.m. ET.
Some reminders on Palantir's Performance
As of 4:20 Palantir is down about 2%.
When you consider the stock was up 85% from its recent bottom, holding this steady should be encouraging for long-term holders. The company guided to 38% sales growth next quarter, which is above expectations.
Still, with Palantir trading at such an extreme price-to-sales multiple, any time the company can finish a quarter and justify its current valuation is impressive.
One area to watch: U.S. commercial revenues hit 71%, an acceleration versus last quarter.
Guidance in Focus
With a stock trading at the levels Palantir is, here’s a look at where future guidance points:
- Revenue of next quarter has a midpoint of $936 million, above Wall Street expectations of $896 million.
- For the full year, guidance now stands at $3.895 billion (midpoint) versus expectations of $3.75 billion.
Palantir soundly beat both metrics, but with shares up more than any other S&P 500 stocks, simply beating isn’t enough to push its stock higher.
Shares are down 2.4% in after-hours trading. That’s a modest decline considering the stock’s recent rise.
EARNINGS ARE OUT!
Palantir’s earnings are out!
Here’s what we’re looking at:
- Good: Revenue topped expectations last quarter: $884M versus expectations of $862M
- Not as Good: EPS of $.13 exactly matched expectations.
The stock is down ~4% immediately. We’ll continue pouring through the report for analysis.
Market Has Closed - Palantir Earnings Coming Soon!
The market has closed for the day, the Nasdaq was down .74% while Palantir posted a relatively muted .89% drop. We are awaiting their earnings release and will be reading in real time.
Stay on this blog for updates as their earnings drop.
Palantir Flat in Late Trading
Earnings are coming after the bell and Palantir stock is flat in late trading, down .3% as of 3:55. We will have live earnings analysis as soon as earnings drop. Stay tuned! Updates should automatically push in the coming minutes.
Palantir the Top Stock in the S&P 500
While Palantir saw a sharp fall across March and into early April, it is now the top-performing stock in the S&P 500.
Here’s what’s even more impressive, there aren’t many other technology stocks near the top of the performance list!
- Palantir: Up 64.3%
- CVS Health: Up 50.3%
- Philip Morris: Up 42%
- Howmet Aerospace: Up 41%
- Uber Technologies: Up 40%
- Newmont Corp: Up 38.4%
- Verisign: Up 37.3%
- Cencora: Up 30.3%
- Netflix: Up 29.8%
- NRG Energy: Up 29.3%
The list has retailers, sin stocks, aerospace companies, and energy companies, but is light in many of the technology names you’re used to.
Despite coming into the year as one of the most expensive stocks in the market, Palantir continues to soar.
How Does Palantir Compare to Past Quarters Headed Into Earnings?
Twitter account Consensus Media posted an analysis of how Palantir compares headed into recent earnings and the bottom line is its just quite a bit more expensive.
“How do you fade a story with no holes other than valuation?”
The forward P/E headed into tonight’s earnings is 211X versus 172X last quarter and 103X the quarter prior.
Expectations keep rising for Palantir, meaning a solid beat will be needed tonight to keep the stock moving upward.
Key Areas of Discussion on Tonight's Earnings Call
A few areas to watch for on tonight’s earnings call include:
- U.S. Commercial Growth: Last quarter, Palantir grew this segment at a 64% rate. U.S. commercial revenue has come in ahead of global commercial revenue in recent quarters. With many U.S. companies adopting AI more aggressively than global peers, this segment could serve as a ‘preview’ of Palantir’s future growth potential.
- U.S. Commercial Bookings: Beyond revenue, investors watch the bookings Palantir records to gauge where revenue could reach in the future. Last quarter, the company surprised Wall Street with $803 million worth of U.S. commercial deals, which were up 134% from the prior year.
It’s almost time for what’s quickly becoming earnings season’s must-watch name: Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR). I’m sure plenty of 24/7 Wall St. readers are waiting for this report. After all, we called the stock our ’10X Moonshot’ stock in the ‘Discover the Next NVIDIA‘ report we published last year.
Certainly, that call has worked out better than we could have imagined. Palantir is firing on all cylinders (which we expected), but also is now a whopping 3.5X more expensive than the next two most-expensive software stocks in the market, Crowdstrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET).
(We did not expect the stock to get that much more expensive than other peers!)
So, we have a stock operating at incredibly high levels and a significant ‘narrative’ behind it. That is to say, political fears that are weighing on many other stocks are a tailwind to Palantir. As the Pentagon slims down, it often looks to Palantir to replace costs from legacy contractors. In addition, the company has seen rapid acceleration in its commercial revenue in recent quarters.
We have been tracking Palantir’s day headed into earnings, but with so many Wall St. 24/7 readers invested in this name, we’re creating a dedicated blog for tracking every element of this all-important earnings release!
So sit back, this blog will update you with all the need-to-know information you need to know as Palantir earnings release after tonight’s market close.
What to Watch for Tonight
Here are the key numbers to watch for headed into tonight’s earnings. All numbers are as of Friday’s close (May 2nd):
- Forward P/E: 211.4X
- Price/Sales: 78X
- Expected Revenue: $862 Million
- EPS: $.13
Looking ahead, full-year revenue is expected to land at:
- FY25 Revenue: $3.741 to $3.757
Palantir has been one of the most successful investments in the market over the past couple of years. While the company saw its share price plummet in early April along with the general market, it has rebounded strongly to all-time highs.
