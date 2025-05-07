ARM Holdings (Nasdaq: ARM) Earnings Live: Everything You Need to Know Today 24/7 Wall Street

Live Updates Live Coverage

Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) reports its Q4 FY2024 results today, after market close. The chip IP giant is expected to post revenue of $875.4 million and earnings of $0.30 per share, according to consensus estimates.

Fresh off its blockbuster IPO last fall, Arm enters the print with a powerful narrative around AI-adjacent licensing and embedded systems. FY2024 was a year of stabilization in global smartphone volumes, but Arm’s key growth lever has shifted — from handset royalty volume to expanding exposure in data center and automotive silicon.

In Q3, the company posted 14% year-over-year growth, driven by higher licensing of its v9 architecture and increased per-chip content in client devices. CEO Rene Haas has repeatedly pointed to opportunities in AI inference, where Arm-based accelerators are increasingly powering edge and mobile inference workloads.

Investors will look for clarity on licensing strength, China-related headwinds, and updates on high-performance computing roadmaps — particularly around Neoverse and AI-capable cores. With Nvidia and Qualcomm both building around Arm IP, today’s numbers will offer insight into how well Arm is monetizing industry-wide transitions.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.