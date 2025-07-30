Live: Will ARM (Nasdaq: ARM) Soar After Today's Earnings Report? Canva

Key Points Arm reports after the bell tonight.

Here’s Wall Street’s consensus expectations for tonight: Revenue of $1.061 billion Adjusted EPS of $.35 Free Cash Flow of $413.4 million

Arm Holdings (Nasdaq: ARM) reports earnings after the bell today and we’ll be hosting a live earnings blog with news and analysis. ARM shares have had a strong year so far, up 27%. We’ll be watching everything Wall Street loves (and hates) when the company reports earnings.

What Arm Reported in the Last Quarter

In Arm’s Fiscal Q4 the company reported:

Revenue of $1.241 billion

Adjusted EPS of $.55

Free Cash Flow of $163 million

When the company reports today, Wall Street is expecting:

Revenue of $1.061 billion

Adjusted EPS of $.35

Free Cash Flow of $413.4 million

That’s only 13% revenue growth, but its worth noting Wall Street expects revenue to accelerate in the back half of the year. For example, in Fiscal Q3 Wall Street expects Arm to deliver $1.218 billion in sales, which is about 20% growth from the prior year.

