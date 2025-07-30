Live: Will ARM (Nasdaq: ARM) Soar After Today's Earnings Report?

Key Points
Arm reports after the bell tonight.
Here’s Wall Street’s consensus expectations for tonight:
- Revenue of $1.061 billion
- Adjusted EPS of $.35
- Free Cash Flow of $413.4 million
All you have to do to follow along is keep a tab open with this live blog and updates will automatically populate.
Live Updates
Quotes from the Call
“We are looking deeply at the possibilities of moving beyond our current platform to additional subsystems, chiplets or possibly full solutions… Arm is in a unique space to provide solutions in a way no one else can.”
– Rene Haas, CEO
Sentiment: Strategic, signaling broader ambitions beyond IP licensing.
“Neoverse share among top hyperscalers has jumped from under 20% last year to nearly 50% this year, driven by AI workloads needing both performance and efficiency.”
– Rene Haas, CEO
Sentiment: Market leadership, strong momentum in data center AI.
“Our Compute Subsystems are delivering double the royalty of Armv9, and next-generation CSS platforms bring the highest royalty rates we have seen to date.”
– Jason Child, CFO
Sentiment: Positive, structural tailwinds to long-term royalty growth.
“We expect healthy growth in the coming year and years to come, underpinned by design pipeline visibility, rising demand for custom silicon, and AI from cloud to edge.”
– Jason Child, CFO
Sentiment: Confident, forward-looking growth assurance.
“Arm is the only compute platform built to deliver AI performance across the full spectrum of power and performance, from milliwatts to megawatts.”
– Rene Haas, CEO
Sentiment: Differentiation, reinforcing Arm’s unique position in AI compute infrastructure.
We're On Arm's Call
And will post any highlights. Stay on this blog to receive updates.
ARM's Conference Call Is Starting Now
You can sign up to listen in here.
Arm Shares Now Down 8%
It’s a tough after-hours for Arm Holdings. The company is still down 8% while most tech stocks are soaring after hours.
Microsoft and Meta just announced great news for most stocks in the AI trade. Microsoft said Azure is growing at a red-hot 39% while Meta guided to $107 billion in capex spend next year.
Yet, with weak guidance for next quarter Arm will be sitting out what should be a very good day for most of tech tomorrow. Another stock that issued weak earnings is Arm’s old rival Qualcomm.
More Details on Arm's Earnings
ARM | Arm Holdings Q1’26 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $0.35 ✅; UP +13% YoY
- Revenue: $1.05B (Est. $1.01B – $1.11B) ✅; UP +12% YoY
- Royalty Revenue: $585M; UP +25% YoY
- License and Other Revenue: $468M; DOWN -1% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 97.9% ✅; UP +50 bps YoY
- Net Income: $130M; DOWN -42% YoY
- Operating Cash Flow: $332M; UP +214% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $150M; UP +143% YoY
- Effective Tax Rate: 11.0% (vs. 9.4% YoY)
Q1’26 Outlook:
- Revenue: $1.00B – $1.10B [✅]
- Expectations are driven by continued growth in royalty revenue and the adoption of Arm’s technologies across various sectors.
- Management anticipates strong demand for AI-related products and services, contributing to revenue growth.
Q1 Segment Performance:
- Royalty Revenue: $585M; UP +25% YoY
- License and Other Revenue: $468M; DOWN -1% YoY
Other Key Q1 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $412M; DOWN -8% YoY
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $619M; UP +33% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $650M; UP +34% YoY
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $1.96B
- Annualized Contract Value (ACV): $1.53B; UP +28% YoY
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $2.23B
- Number of Total Access Licenses: 45; UP from 33 YoY
- Number of Flexible Access Licenses: 313; UP from 241 YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Rene Haas: “Arm is powering AI workloads everywhere with unmatched performance and energy efficiency. Our Q1 FYE26 results exceeded $1 billion in revenue for the second straight quarter as royalties grew across all target end markets, demonstrating the strength of Arm as the AI platform of choice – from the cloud to the smallest edge devices.”
CFO Commentary:
- Jason Child: “Our disciplined execution and commitment to innovation have allowed us to achieve record revenue while investing heavily in R&D. The growth in our royalty revenue reflects the increasing adoption of our technology across diverse markets.”
Strategic Updates:
- Arm has signed 16 Compute Subsystem (CSS) licenses with 10 companies, doubling the count from a year ago, indicating strong demand for CSS as a starting point for chip design.
- New compute subsystems like Zena CSS are being developed for AI-driven automotive workloads, enhancing Arm’s position in the automotive sector.
Shares are Plummeting
ARM earnings are out and shares are plummeting, down 6%.
- EPS of $.35 (matches expecations)
- Revenue of $1.05 billion (below expectations of $1.06 billion)
- Q2 EPS of $.29 to $.37 (midpoint either inline or below expecations)
- Q2 revenue: $1.05B at the midpoint (below consensus)
Arm Shares Flat on the Day
Arm shares are finishing the day largely flat. In fact, as of 3:50 p.m. ET, they’re exactly flat.
That’s more or less in line with the broader market. The Nasdaq is up .03% while the S&P 500 is down .26%.
We’ll begin posting updates after Arm’s earnings hit newswires a little after 4 p.m. ET.
Arm Holdings (Nasdaq: ARM) reports earnings after the bell today and we’ll be hosting a live earnings blog with news and analysis. ARM shares have had a strong year so far, up 27%. We’ll be watching everything Wall Street loves (and hates) when the company reports earnings.
All you have to do to follow along is keep a tab open with this live blog and updates will automatically populate.
What Arm Reported in the Last Quarter
In Arm’s Fiscal Q4 the company reported:
- Revenue of $1.241 billion
- Adjusted EPS of $.55
- Free Cash Flow of $163 million
When the company reports today, Wall Street is expecting:
- Revenue of $1.061 billion
- Adjusted EPS of $.35
- Free Cash Flow of $413.4 million
That’s only 13% revenue growth, but its worth noting Wall Street expects revenue to accelerate in the back half of the year. For example, in Fiscal Q3 Wall Street expects Arm to deliver $1.218 billion in sales, which is about 20% growth from the prior year.
“The Next NVIDIA” Could Change Your Life
