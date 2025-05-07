IonQ (Nasdaq: IONQ) Live: Full Day Earnings Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) will report its Q1 2025 results today, Tuesday after market close, followed by a conference call. Wall Street expects revenue of $7.6 million and an EPS loss of $0.18, according to Capital IQ.

As one of the few public quantum computing companies, IonQ occupies a unique position — one driven more by roadmap credibility than near-term financials. 2024 was a transition year, as IonQ made progress on scaling hardware (Aria-class systems), investing in system control, and growing its bookings pipeline, which ended FY24 at $70.2 million, up 30% year over year.

CEO Peter Chapman has been transparent about the company’s long-term horizon, emphasizing that while revenue remains modest, IonQ is aggressively investing in quantum error correction and hardware robustness as it marches toward the 64–128 trapped ion range. The company burned over $60 million in free cash in Q4 alone, but maintains $336 million in cash on hand — enough to fund operations for years without profitability.

Investors will be watching closely for new customer wins, system deployment milestones, and any updates on anticipated QPU commercialization in 2026–2027. This earnings call will also serve as a check-in on hardware roadmap execution, especially after competitor Neutral Atom-based systems showed progress in Q1.

