Live: Will IonQ Surprise After Q2 Earnings Tonight

Key Points Revenue expected to grow 51% YoY with commercial and government demand both expanding.

Recent acquisitions of Lightsynq and Capella broaden IonQ’s quantum networking platform.

Operating losses are widening near-term, but cash runway remains strong.

IonQ (Nasdaq: IONQ) will report Q2 earnings after the close. Wall Street expects revenue of $17.23 million and an EPS loss of $0.14, reflecting 51% YoY top-line growth and modest operating leverage. The company remains in investment mode, with recent M&A expanding its position in quantum networking and national security. Investors are focused on execution of large deals, expansion of the government pipeline, and the company’s long-term full-stack strategy.

What to Expect

Revenue: $17.23 million

EPS (Normalized): –$0.14

FY 2025 Revenue: $85.56 million

FY 2025 EPS: –$0.56

These figures imply 51.4% revenue growth for Q2 and nearly 99% for the full year.

Key Areas to Watch

Quantum Networking Acceleration

CEO Niccolo de Masi highlighted two new acquisitions — Lightsynq and Capella — that are expected to materially accelerate IonQ’s roadmap for quantum networking and the quantum internet. Lightsynq’s quantum repeater tech enables secure long-distance quantum networks, while Capella brings in satellite communication hardware for space-based quantum key distribution (QKD).

Revenue Drivers from Commercial Systems

Management confirmed a $22M deal to sell a Forte Enterprise system to EPB in Chattanooga, TN — the first customer to have both a quantum computer and a quantum network. The company stated it remains on track to hit FY25 revenue targets, implying more large commercial contracts are likely.

Expanded Government Pipeline

IonQ continues to highlight strength in government demand, including selection for DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative and prior AFRL contract work. Capella’s acquisition also brings clearance-level contracting capabilities, which CEO Niccolo de Masi says will unlock new revenue streams in national security and space applications.

Integrated Ecosystem Strategy

Management reiterated its ambition to own the entire stack for quantum computing and networking — from hardware and qubits to interconnects, memory, and secure networking. The company believes this vertical integration positions IonQ as the sole provider for future commercial quantum internet infrastructure.

Adjusted EBITDA Path Impacted by Investment

Despite reaffirming FY2025 revenue guidance, the CFO warned that IonQ now expects adjusted EBITDA losses to rise ~35% above prior forecasts due to integration and scaling costs. However, the balance sheet remains strong, with ~$700M in cash equivalents to fund expansion.

