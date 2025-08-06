Live: Will IonQ Surprise After Q2 Earnings Tonight

Key Points
Revenue expected to grow 51% YoY with commercial and government demand both expanding.
Recent acquisitions of Lightsynq and Capella broaden IonQ’s quantum networking platform.
Operating losses are widening near-term, but cash runway remains strong.
Live Updates
Key Operating Highlights
Gross margin dipped due to Oxford integration, but overall scale and win rate are accelerating — especially among government customers.
|Metric
|Q2 2025
|YoY Change
|Revenue
|$20.7M
|+98%
|EPS
|–$0.70
|N/A
|Bookings
|$7.6M
|N/A
|Cash / Equivalents
|$386M
|–18% YoY
|Employees
|~355
|+25% YoY
|Gross Margin
|23%
|↓ from 33%
Guidance
|Metric
|FY25 Outlook
|Prior Estimate
|Status
|Revenue
|$82M–$100M
|$85.6M (cons.)
|⚖️ In-line (reaffirmed)
|Adj. EBITDA
|Not guided
|N/A
|N/A
Full-year guide implies H2 deal volume to be skewed toward large contracts.
Management Commentary
“We beat the top end of our revenue outlook and delivered another quarter of strong commercial momentum. We are especially excited to welcome Oxford Ionics and its powerful trapped-ion approach to IonQ.” — Peter Chapman, CEO”
IonQ Down After Earnings
Revenue crushed the top end of guidance, but EPS missed by a mile due to heavy one-time items, including $100M+ in stock comp and $40M in warrant revaluation losses. Despite the bottom-line hit, IonQ is executing aggressively on its roadmap with a major Oxford Ionics acquisition and strong commercial traction, including a landmark $22M deal with EPB.
The stock is down 7.6% after an EPS miss.
|Metric
|Actual
|Estimate
|Beat/Miss
|EPS
|–$0.70
|–$0.14
|❌ Miss
|Revenue
|$20.7M
|$17.23M
|✅ Beat
Recent Upgrade by Needham to $60 Per Share
Needham has raised its price target on IonQ (IONQ) to $60 from $50, reiterating a Buy rating on the stock, which currently trades at $41.07. The firm cites increasing industry momentum as the key driver of the revision, noting that enthusiasm for quantum computing has meaningfully strengthened since its last sector report in January.
Two government developments are particularly worth watching, according to the firm:
-
DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, which could shape performance standards for the next wave of quantum hardware.
-
The Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act of 2025, now progressing through Congress, which could unlock a major increase in federal funding for quantum R&D if signed into law.
Needham’s revised target reflects both a stronger macro tailwind for the sector and confidence in IonQ’s positioning within the emerging U.S. quantum ecosystem.
Quantum Stocks Struggling
As of 1:45 PM EDT, quantum stocks are falling well short of the broad market.
IonQ down 2.32%
D-Wave Systems down 3.30%
Rigetti Computing down 3.55%
Quantum Computing down 4.55%
How IonQ Stock Performed After Recent Earnings
IONQ has seen extreme post-earnings volatility, with moves as large as +100% or –30%. EPS surprises have had minimal impact; stock reaction is driven primarily by long-term roadmap disclosures and deal wins.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025
|+6.25%
|+8.23%
|+18.93%
|+61.66%
|Q4 2024
|0.00%
|–16.21%
|–30.88%
|–23.71%
|Q3 2024
|0.00%
|+44.04%
|+89.84%
|+99.67%
|Q2 2024
|+20.00%
|–1.39%
|+0.97%
|+0.97%
IonQ (Nasdaq: IONQ) will report Q2 earnings after the close. Wall Street expects revenue of $17.23 million and an EPS loss of $0.14, reflecting 51% YoY top-line growth and modest operating leverage. The company remains in investment mode, with recent M&A expanding its position in quantum networking and national security. Investors are focused on execution of large deals, expansion of the government pipeline, and the company’s long-term full-stack strategy.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after IonQ’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect
- Revenue: $17.23 million
- EPS (Normalized): –$0.14
- FY 2025 Revenue: $85.56 million
- FY 2025 EPS: –$0.56
These figures imply 51.4% revenue growth for Q2 and nearly 99% for the full year.
Key Areas to Watch
Quantum Networking Acceleration
CEO Niccolo de Masi highlighted two new acquisitions — Lightsynq and Capella — that are expected to materially accelerate IonQ’s roadmap for quantum networking and the quantum internet. Lightsynq’s quantum repeater tech enables secure long-distance quantum networks, while Capella brings in satellite communication hardware for space-based quantum key distribution (QKD).
Revenue Drivers from Commercial Systems
Management confirmed a $22M deal to sell a Forte Enterprise system to EPB in Chattanooga, TN — the first customer to have both a quantum computer and a quantum network. The company stated it remains on track to hit FY25 revenue targets, implying more large commercial contracts are likely.
Expanded Government Pipeline
IonQ continues to highlight strength in government demand, including selection for DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative and prior AFRL contract work. Capella’s acquisition also brings clearance-level contracting capabilities, which CEO Niccolo de Masi says will unlock new revenue streams in national security and space applications.
Integrated Ecosystem Strategy
Management reiterated its ambition to own the entire stack for quantum computing and networking — from hardware and qubits to interconnects, memory, and secure networking. The company believes this vertical integration positions IonQ as the sole provider for future commercial quantum internet infrastructure.
Adjusted EBITDA Path Impacted by Investment
Despite reaffirming FY2025 revenue guidance, the CFO warned that IonQ now expects adjusted EBITDA losses to rise ~35% above prior forecasts due to integration and scaling costs. However, the balance sheet remains strong, with ~$700M in cash equivalents to fund expansion.
