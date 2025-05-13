Big Earnings Beats: 6 Stocks That Spiked After Reporting Results wedmoments.stock / Shutterstock.com

We’re winding down earnings season, and the old Wall Street adage that “earnings drive stock prices” continues to prove true. Over the past week, several companies reported strong earnings, which led to their stocks surging on the news.

While there are a number of factors that can influence how a stock performs, over the long run, a company’s profitability will have some of the biggest impacts on a stock’s price.

Below are six companies that recently reported big earnings beats that ended up causing their shares to soar.

24/7 Wall St. Insights: Although many data points contribute to a stock’s price, earnings tend to be the biggest, long-term driver.

In the last week a number of stocks that beat Wall Street earnings saw their stocks soar following the news.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Nancy Pelosi’s favorite artificial intelligence stock Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) reported first-quarter earnings on May 6 with revenue of $255.7 million, up 75.4% year-over-year, beating estimates of $248.1 million. Losses of $0.24 per share were better than the expected $0.26 per share loss Wall Street anticipated.

Despite the strong results, mostly driven by its genomics business, which grew 89% in the quarter along with a $200 million deal with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), the stock fell 5.6% after-hours, but quickly shot 12.6% higher the next day to $58.76 per share. TEM stock now goes for $68.62 per share, a total 32% post-earnings run higher.

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Gold and silver miner Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reported robust first-quarter earnings on May 7 with earnings of $0.11 per share that surpassed analyst expectations of a penny per share loss. Revenue of $360 million also beat forecasts of $309.6 million. Coeur reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, signaling it sees sustained growth.

Silver production soared 44% to 3.7 million ounces, and gold output rose 7% to 86,766 ounces, driven by higher metal prices and its Rochester site’s optimizations. The stock surged 21.6% to $6.97, reflecting investor optimism. Shares rose another 12% the following day, and while they have since given back some of their gains, they remain 32% above where they traded prior to earnings.

Carvana (CVNA)

Used car dealer Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) reported stellar first-quarter earnings on May 7, doubling the $0.75 per share expected results with EPS of $1.51. Revenue of $4.23 billion, also handily exceeded forecasts of $3.91 billion as the number of retail units sold soared 46% year-over-year to 133,898, driving record net income of $373 million and adjusted EBITDA of $488 million.

Despite the beat, the stock initially dipped 5.4% post-market due to cautious investor sentiment, but rebounded the next day, rising 10.2% to $285.53, reflecting confidence in Carvana’s growth trajectory and operational efficiencies. CVNA stock continued to rise in the days that followed and now stands at $294.12 per share, a 13% post-earnings run.

Dutch Bros (BROS)

Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) reported strong reported first-quarter earnings on May 7, coming in with earnings of $0.14 per share, a 27% beat of estimates of $0.11 per share. Revenue jumped 29% year-over-year to $355.2 million, topping forecasts of $343.9 million on 4.7% same-shop sales growth. The results were driven by mobile orders and BROS Dutch Rewards loyalty program, which accounts for 72% of orders.

Despite the beat, the stock dipped 0.1% to $59.16 in aftermarket trading, but jumped 8.8% the next day to $64.45 per share and now go for $70.16 per share, an 18.5% gain.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Less-than-lethal weapon maker Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) jumped 14% after reporting first-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share that easily beat estimates of $1.27 per share. Revenue easily outpaced forecasts as well, rising 31% to $603.6 million versus the $589.1 million estimate.

Software & Services revenue grew 39% to $263 million, while annual recurring revenue rose 34% to $1.1 billion. Axon also raised its full-year 2025 guidance to a range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion from its previous forecast of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

Cloudflare (NET)

Shares of cybersecurity specialist Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) rose 6.5% after reporting first-quarter earnings on May 8 that saw revenue of $479.1 million, up 27% year-over-year, beating forecasts of $469.7 million. Earnings of $0.16 per share met estimates.

The company secured a record $100 million-plus contract via its Workers platform, boosting large customer growth by 23%. The gains reflected investor confidence in Cloudflare’s enterprise momentum as the cybercrime outfit reaffirmed 2025 revenue guidance of $2.09 billion to $2.094 billion. NET stock is up 19.4% since the earnings report.

