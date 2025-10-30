Wall Street Loves Carvana, Coinbase and META

S&P 500
6,866.00
-0.41%
Dow Jones
47,790.80
+0.32%
Nasdaq 100
25,930.70
-0.70%
Russell 2000
2,482.60
-0.26%
FTSE 100
9,774.00
+0.15%
Nikkei 225
51,598.70
+0.98%
Stock Market Live October 30: S&P 500 (SPY) Digesting Meta and Microsoft Earnings
By Ian Cooper
Key Points

  • Bank of America just reiterated its buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $335 from $280 after earnings.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Microsoft, raising its price target to $650 following earnings.
After several record-setting days, markets are down.

All as investors digest the latest round of earnings and President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While we wait to see how markets react to the news, here are a few of the top stocks that analysts are even more bullish on today.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA): Analysts at Morgan Stanley just reiterated its overweight rating on CVNA following earnings. The firm argued that CVNA has an improved balance sheet. Unfortunately, CVNA earnings weren’t so hot. In its most recent quarter, its EPS of $1.03 missed by 29 cents. Revenue of $5.65 billion, up 54.4% year over year, beat by $550 million.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN): Analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded Coinbase to a buy rating ahead of earnings. JPMorgan also upgraded COIN to an overweight rating, noting that COIN will explore a Base token and look into USD coin payouts.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG): Bank of America just reiterated its buy rating on GOOG, with a price target of $335 from $280 after earnings. Its EPS of $3.10 was better than expectations of $2.33. Revenue of $102.35 billion was also better than the estimates of $99.89 billion. The company also posted solid numbers in its cloud business thanks to growing demand for artificial intelligence.  And it increased capex for 2025.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META): Bank of America also reiterated its buy rating on META, lowering its price target to $810 from $900 after earnings. While META posted its highest revenue growth since 2024, it did get hit with a one-time charge of $15.93 billion. EPS of $7.25 was better than the estimates of $6.69. Revenue of $51.24 billion was better than the estimates of $49.41 billion.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT): Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Microsoft, raising its price target to $650 following earnings.  The company took a one-time hit of $3.1 billion in net income because of its investment in OpenAI. Net income still rose to $27.7 billion, or $3.72 a share, from $24.67 billion, or $3.30 a share, year over year.

