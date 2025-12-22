S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

Warren Buffett Departs With 64% of Berkshire Hathaway in 5 Stocks to Hold Forever

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) is up a solid 11.3% in 2025, but it trails the S&P 500’s 15.1% gain.
  • Some across Wall Street have said that Berkshire Hathaway should start paying a dividend.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Lee Jackson Updated Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Warren Buffett Departs With 64% of Berkshire Hathaway in 5 Stocks to Hold Forever

© Paul Morigi / Getty Images

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal investors. They were stunned at this year’s meeting when Buffett announced he would step down as CEO of the investment giant at year’s end. While he will remain board chair and continue to have a voice in the day-to-day operations, his pre-announced successor, Greg Abel, will assume the CEO position at the end of the year.

Long-time investors and Buffett mavens know that he favors holding S&P 500 stocks forever. So it’s not surprising to report that, for all the success and stature Berkshire Hathaway has in the investment world, five top companies make up almost 64% of the fund’s total holdings. While much more concentrated than most portfolio managers would ever consider, the strategy has worked for Berkshire Hathaway investors for years. It is likely to continue doing so in the future. The question many would ask, given his impending departure, is which stocks are likely to remain in the portfolio in the long term? We screened the portfolio, and these longtime stalwarts, which all pay dividends and make up the bulk of the portfolio, are likely to stay at the dance for decades to come.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett’s stocks?

Eric Francis / Getty Images

There are few investors with the results and reputation that Buffett has garnered over the past 50 years. While investing has evolved over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services recognized worldwide and paying dividends will always remain a timeless approach. There is also a good chance that Greg Abel will retain all of these gigantic positions.

American Express

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is an American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation specializing in payment cards. This stock has performed strongly in 2025, offering a dividend yield of 0.84%. American Express is a globally integrated payments company that deals with card-issuing, merchant-acquiring, and card network businesses.

The financial giant posted strong third-quarter earnings per share of $4.14, exceeding analyst expectations of $3.99, representing a 19% year-over-year increase. Revenue grew 11% to $18.43 billion, surpassing the forecast of $18.05 billion, as net income increased 16% to $2.9 billion compared to last year.

The company offers products and services to customers worldwide, including consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations.

Its segments include:

  • U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), which offers travel and lifestyle services, as well as banking and non-card financing products.
  • Commercial Services (CS) offers payment, expense management, banking, and non-card financing products.
  • International Card Services (ICS) provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and its loyalty coalition business.
  • Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS) operates a payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multichannel marketing programs, capabilities, services, and data analytics.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 151,610,700 shares, 22 % of American Express’s float, and 18.2% of the portfolio.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating with a $425 target price.

Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services, offering a small dividend of 0.37%. It is almost hard to comprehend that the legacy technology giant, even after a recent sale of 20 million shares and a surge in sales over the past two years, still makes up a stunning 20.8% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, which holds 1.6% of Apple’s stock. Apple designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide.

The company offers:

  • The iPhone, a line of smartphones
  • Mac, a line of personal computers
  • iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets
  • Wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod

Apple also offers AppleCare support and cloud services, and operates various platforms, including the App Store, which enables customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, videos, games, and podcasts.

In addition, the company offers various services, such as:

  • Apple Arcade, a game subscription service
  • Apple Fitness+, a personalized fitness service
  • Apple Music, which gives users a curated listening experience with on-demand radio stations
  • Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service
  • Apple TV+, which offers exclusive original content
  • Apple Card, a co-branded credit card
  • Apple Pay, a cashless payment service

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a $330 target price.

Bank of America

While Buffett has trimmed his position over the last two years, this quality financial giant remains an exceptional long-term holding with a solid 1.95% dividend yield. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is a bank holding company and financial holding company that reported impressive Q3 results. Earnings per share of $1.06 vs. $0.95, as revenue of $28.24 billion vs. $27.5 billion beat analysts’ estimates. Profit rose 23% from a year earlier to $8.5 billion, and revenue grew 11% year-over-year, with EPS jumping 31%. Berkshire Hathaway owns 568,070,012 shares, which is 9.9% of the portfolio and 7.8% of the float.

Its segments include:

  • Consumer Banking
  • Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM)
  • Global Banking
  • Global Markets

Consumer Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

The GWIM comprises two businesses: Merrill Wealth Management, which offers tailored solutions to meet clients’ needs through a comprehensive suite of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products.

Bank of America Private Bank provides comprehensive wealth management solutions.

The Global Banking segment offers a range of lending-related products and services, including integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, as well as underwriting and advisory services.

The Global Markets segment offers sales and trading services, as well as research services, to institutional clients across fixed income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity markets.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and a $68 target price.

Chevron

This American multinational energy company primarily focuses on oil and gas. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector, and it pays a substantial 4.58% dividend, which was raised by 5% earlier this year. Chevron operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through two segments. Berkshire Hathaway owns 122,064,792 shares, which equals 6.1% of the float and 5.8% of the portfolio.

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

  • Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas
  • Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas
  • Transportation of crude oil through pipelines, and transportation, storage
  • Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

  • Refining crude oil into petroleum products
  • Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants
  • Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels
  • Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car
  • Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Bank of America has a Buy rating with an $180 target price.

Coca-Cola

This American multinational corporation was founded in 1892. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) remains a top long-time holding of Buffett. He owns a massive 400 million shares, which is 9.3% of the float and 9% of the portfolio. The stock has increased by a solid 13.8% in 2025 and comes with a dependable 2.86% dividend. The world’s largest beverage company offers consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

  • Diet Coke
  • Coca-Cola Light
  • Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
  • Caffeine-free Diet Coke
  • Cherry Coke
  • Fanta Orange
  • Fanta Zero Orange
  • Fanta Zero Sugar
  • Fanta Apple
  • Sprite
  • Sprite Zero Sugar
  • Simply Orange
  • Simply Apple
  • Simply Grapefruit
  • Fresca
  • Schweppes
  • Dasani
  • Fuze Tea
  • Glacéau Smartwater
  • Glacéau Vitaminwater
  • Gold Peak
  • Ice Dew
  • Powerade
  • Topo Chico
  • Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of over 1.9 billion servings per day. It is also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and set a target price of $80.

Five Ultra-Safe Dividend Investments With Higher Yields Than 2026 Social Security COLA

 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Warren Buffett to Depart Red-Hot Berkshire Hathaway Leaving Massive Cash Holdings
Lee Jackson |

Warren Buffett to Depart Red-Hot Berkshire Hathaway Leaving Massive Cash Holdings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Warren Buffett May Be Stepping Down, but Berkshire Hathaway Will Always Own These 4 Dividend Giants
Lee Jackson |

Warren Buffett May Be Stepping Down, but Berkshire Hathaway Will Always Own These 4 Dividend Giants

Though Warren Buffett may be stepping down, Berkshire Hathaway is unlikely to part with these four top long-time holdings.
As Warren Buffett Waves Goodbye, 5 Dividend Stocks That Never Leave Berkshire Hathaway
Lee Jackson |

As Warren Buffett Waves Goodbye, 5 Dividend Stocks That Never Leave Berkshire Hathaway

Given Warren Buffett’s impending retirement, which dividend stocks are likely to remain in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for the long…
Warren Buffett Stepping Down With 31% of Berkshire in Cash: His 3 Ultra Safest Stocks
Lee Jackson |

Warren Buffett Stepping Down With 31% of Berkshire in Cash: His 3 Ultra Safest Stocks

These three longtime Warren Buffett favorite stock picks are likely to stay in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio long after he…
Warren Buffett’s Cash Up to $382 Billion: 2 Dividend Stocks He Never Sells
Lee Jackson |

Warren Buffett’s Cash Up to $382 Billion: 2 Dividend Stocks He Never Sells

Despite Berkshire Hathaway being a net seller of stocks for the past three years, Warren Buffett would never sell these…
Some on Wall Street Predict Retest of the April Low: 4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Safe Spaces
Lee Jackson |

Some on Wall Street Predict Retest of the April Low: 4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Are Safe Spaces

Some on Wall Street anticipate a retest of the market's April lows. The safest stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio…
4 of Warren Buffett’s Favorite Dividend Stocks Posted Incredible Q2 Results
Lee Jackson |

4 of Warren Buffett’s Favorite Dividend Stocks Posted Incredible Q2 Results

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Berkshire Hathaway holdings, looking for companies that posted the best second-quarter results. These four stood…
4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
Lee Jackson |

4 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

With interest rates poised to decline, it makes sense to consider adding Warren Buffett's dividend stock picks, which are expected…
5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Make Up a Massive 75% of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio
Lee Jackson |

5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Make Up a Massive 75% of Warren Buffett’s Portfolio

If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80