Warren Buffett Departs With 64% of Berkshire Hathaway in 5 Stocks to Hold Forever

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal investors. They were stunned at this year’s meeting when Buffett announced he would step down as CEO of the investment giant at year’s end. While he will remain board chair and continue to have a voice in the day-to-day operations, his pre-announced successor, Greg Abel, will assume the CEO position at the end of the year.

Long-time investors and Buffett mavens know that he favors holding S&P 500 stocks forever. So it’s not surprising to report that, for all the success and stature Berkshire Hathaway has in the investment world, five top companies make up almost 64% of the fund’s total holdings. While much more concentrated than most portfolio managers would ever consider, the strategy has worked for Berkshire Hathaway investors for years. It is likely to continue doing so in the future. The question many would ask, given his impending departure, is which stocks are likely to remain in the portfolio in the long term? We screened the portfolio, and these longtime stalwarts, which all pay dividends and make up the bulk of the portfolio, are likely to stay at the dance for decades to come.

Why do we cover Warren Buffett’s stocks?

There are few investors with the results and reputation that Buffett has garnered over the past 50 years. While investing has evolved over the past half-century, buying good companies with products and services recognized worldwide and paying dividends will always remain a timeless approach. There is also a good chance that Greg Abel will retain all of these gigantic positions.

American Express

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) is an American bank holding company and multinational financial services corporation specializing in payment cards. This stock has performed strongly in 2025, offering a dividend yield of 0.84%. American Express is a globally integrated payments company that deals with card-issuing, merchant-acquiring, and card network businesses.

The financial giant posted strong third-quarter earnings per share of $4.14, exceeding analyst expectations of $3.99, representing a 19% year-over-year increase. Revenue grew 11% to $18.43 billion, surpassing the forecast of $18.05 billion, as net income increased 16% to $2.9 billion compared to last year.

The company offers products and services to customers worldwide, including consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations.

Its segments include:

U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), which offers travel and lifestyle services, as well as banking and non-card financing products.

Commercial Services (CS) offers payment, expense management, banking, and non-card financing products.

International Card Services (ICS) provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and its loyalty coalition business.

Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS) operates a payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multichannel marketing programs, capabilities, services, and data analytics.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 151,610,700 shares, 22 % of American Express’s float, and 18.2% of the portfolio.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating with a $425 target price.

Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services, offering a small dividend of 0.37%. It is almost hard to comprehend that the legacy technology giant, even after a recent sale of 20 million shares and a surge in sales over the past two years, still makes up a stunning 20.8% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, which holds 1.6% of Apple’s stock. Apple designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide.

The company offers:

The iPhone, a line of smartphones

Mac, a line of personal computers

iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets

Wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod

Apple also offers AppleCare support and cloud services, and operates various platforms, including the App Store, which enables customers to discover and download applications and digital content, such as books, music, videos, games, and podcasts.

In addition, the company offers various services, such as:

Apple Arcade, a game subscription service

Apple Fitness+, a personalized fitness service

Apple Music, which gives users a curated listening experience with on-demand radio stations

Apple News+, a subscription news and magazine service

Apple TV+, which offers exclusive original content

Apple Card, a co-branded credit card

Apple Pay, a cashless payment service

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a $330 target price.

Bank of America

While Buffett has trimmed his position over the last two years, this quality financial giant remains an exceptional long-term holding with a solid 1.95% dividend yield. Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is a bank holding company and financial holding company that reported impressive Q3 results. Earnings per share of $1.06 vs. $0.95, as revenue of $28.24 billion vs. $27.5 billion beat analysts’ estimates. Profit rose 23% from a year earlier to $8.5 billion, and revenue grew 11% year-over-year, with EPS jumping 31%. Berkshire Hathaway owns 568,070,012 shares, which is 9.9% of the portfolio and 7.8% of the float.

Its segments include:

Consumer Banking

Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM)

Global Banking

Global Markets

Consumer Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

The GWIM comprises two businesses: Merrill Wealth Management, which offers tailored solutions to meet clients’ needs through a comprehensive suite of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products.

Bank of America Private Bank provides comprehensive wealth management solutions.

The Global Banking segment offers a range of lending-related products and services, including integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, as well as underwriting and advisory services.

The Global Markets segment offers sales and trading services, as well as research services, to institutional clients across fixed income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity markets.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and a $68 target price.

Chevron

This American multinational energy company primarily focuses on oil and gas. Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) is a safer option for investors looking to position themselves in the energy sector, and it pays a substantial 4.58% dividend, which was raised by 5% earlier this year. Chevron operates integrated energy and chemicals businesses worldwide through two segments. Berkshire Hathaway owns 122,064,792 shares, which equals 6.1% of the float and 5.8% of the portfolio.

The Upstream segment is involved in the following:

Exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas

Processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas

Transportation of crude oil through pipelines, and transportation, storage

Marketing of natural gas, as well as operating a gas-to-liquids plant

The Downstream segment engages in:

Refining crude oil into petroleum products

Marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants

Manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels

Transporting crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car

Manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives

It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

Bank of America has a Buy rating with an $180 target price.

Coca-Cola

This American multinational corporation was founded in 1892. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) remains a top long-time holding of Buffett. He owns a massive 400 million shares, which is 9.3% of the float and 9% of the portfolio. The stock has increased by a solid 13.8% in 2025 and comes with a dependable 2.86% dividend. The world’s largest beverage company offers consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Light

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Caffeine-free Diet Coke

Cherry Coke

Fanta Orange

Fanta Zero Orange

Fanta Zero Sugar

Fanta Apple

Sprite

Sprite Zero Sugar

Simply Orange

Simply Apple

Simply Grapefruit

Fresca

Schweppes

Dasani

Fuze Tea

Glacéau Smartwater

Glacéau Vitaminwater

Gold Peak

Ice Dew

Powerade

Topo Chico

Minute Maid

Globally, it is the top provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, juices, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of over 1.9 billion servings per day. It is also important to remember that the company owns 16% of Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver strong financial results.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and set a target price of $80.

