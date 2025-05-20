Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Pull Back on Economic Jitters monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points The markets came out of the gate lower across the board after eking out gains on Monday and extending the broader market’s winning streak.

Deutsche Bank said the U.S. economy is experiencing a ‘death by a thousand cuts’ and reveals where the pendulum is swinging.

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets came out of the gate lower across the board this morning after managing to eke out slight gains yesterday. Yesterday’s market performance marked the sixth straight day of gains for the S&P 500, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average also moved higher. After Moody’s cut the U.S. debt rating by one notch, Deutsche Bank weighed in saying the U.S. economy is “suffering death by a thousand cuts.” The Wall Street firm’s Jim Reid wrote,

“Yesterday felt like we were somewhere along the line of a ‘death by a thousand cuts’ with regards to the U.S. fiscal situation. Hard to know where in that thousand we are but probably much nearer a thousand than at zero even as yesterday saw an initial sell-off reverse as the session went on.”

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is one of the gainers, rising 3% and helping to offset losses in the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. CEO Elon Musk has committed to staying at the helm for the next five years. Dow stock Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has no plans to pass along tariff-related costs to customers, unlike fellow Dow component Walmart’s (NYSE: WMT), which had earlier plans to do so.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 50.53 (-0.12%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 81.77 (-0.43%)

S&P 500: Down 19.17 (-0.33%)

Market Movers

Quantum stocks have captured the spotlight after D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) skyrocketed as much as 20% following the release of its newest quantum computing system. The company’s Advantage2 system is officially available via the cloud, representing its most powerful quantum offering to date, featuring greater energy and lower noise.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is tacking on 3.3% today as it climbs closer to its 52-week high level.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is shaving off 3.2% of its value today.

Airbnb (Nasdaq: ABNB) is off 3.1% after being ordered by Spain to remove tens of thousands of short-term rental listings.

