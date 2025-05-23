Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets in Freefall Amid EU Tariff Tussle Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points The bottom has fallen out in the stock market once again after President Trump reignited the trade war, this time with the EU.

Apple also has a tariff target on its back for iPhones made outside of the U.S.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are in freefall on Friday, with all three of the major stock market averages lower by at least 1%. The markets are poised to end the week on a negative note after President Trump threatened to impose a steep 50% tariff on the EU, which could take effect in the coming days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is reeling by over 400 points, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are similarly down 1% today. Most sectors of the economy are trading lower, with the worst declines seen in consumer discretionary and technology stocks.

Treasury yields are falling as the trade war reignites, capping off a roller coaster week for the bond market. Volatility has also returned to the stock market, as evidenced by a 25% increase in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX).

Additionally, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) has a target on its back after President Trump also cautioned that iPhones made outside of the U.S. could be subject to heavy tariffs. Apple stock is down 2% today. In a bright spot for the Magnificent Seven stocks, influential Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is bullish on Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), lifting his price target on the EV maker to $500, reflecting 49% upside potential, with an “outperform” rating attached.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 400.50 (-0.96%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 309.43 (-1.6%)

S&P 500: Down 66.80 (-1.1%)

Market Movers

Nuclear stocks are bucking the downward trend today and gaining ground as the Trump administration looks to implement favorable conditions for the industry. Stocks including Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), NuScale (NYSE: SMR) and Constellation Energy (Nasdaq: CEG) are all advancing today, led by a double-digit percentage gain for OKLO.

Quantum computing stock IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) fell as much as 4.7% today, following yesterday’s rally that saw the share price close above $45.

Most People Don’t Realize How Good Things Are Are Right Now With inflation and uncertainty running high, millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now