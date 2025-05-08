Live Vanguard IT ETF (VGT): Tech Stocks Rise on Trade Deal Tailwinds Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Tech stocks are joining in on today’s market gains on positive trade developments between the U.S. and U.K.

Each of the Mag 7 stocks is moving higher, buoying the VGT ETF.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are breathing a sigh of relief on positive trade developments. President Trump revealed a “comprehensive” trade agreement between the U.S. and the U.K., giving the major stock market averages a catalyst for gains as buying activity picks up. The White House has reportedly agreed to slash tariffs on vehicles made in the U.K. to 10% and beef tariffs to close to zero. Further progress on trade deals is also considered to be imminent, according to the Trump Administration.

The Vanguard IT ETF is gaining 0.81% today. Each of the Magnificent 7 stocks, which are major holdings in the VGT ETF, are rising in today’s session, including Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), which is tacking on 3% while Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is gaining 1.6%. Google parent company Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is up 1% after yesterday’s AI-fueled sell-off in the stock. Alphabet stock was punished yesterday after an Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) executive forecast AI will replace traditional search engines.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 190.92 (+0.46%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 110.97 (+0.64%)

S&P 500: Up 26.21 (+0.47%)

Market Movers

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is up 4.5% on positive regulatory tailwinds for the chip sector. On the flip side, ARM Holding stock is down 6.2% today after providing guidance that fell short.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was a winner yesterday but is shaving off nearly 5% of its value today after reporting a wider than expected Q1 net loss.

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) stock is climbing 17% higher today after divesting its mobile games studio portfolio in an $800 million transaction. The AppLovin CEO stated that the company was “never a game developer at heart.”

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!