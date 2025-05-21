Insider Buying at These 6 Companies Kicks Into High Gear ipopba / iStock via Getty Images

Maybe it’s the 12.6% rebound recovery over the past month. Maybe it’s the fact that the first-quarter earnings reporting season is winding down. But the insider buying kicked into high gear, with several transactions totaling more than $20 million. Only a couple of them were by beneficial owners. Companies that saw big insider buys include a building materials provider, a natural gas provider, an internet retailer, and a software maker.

Let’s take a quick look at these notable transactions of the past week or so.

Is Insider Buying Important?

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

As indicated, the first-quarter earnings-reporting season is winding down, but some insiders are still prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the most notable insider purchases that were reported recently, starting with the largest and most prominent.

Middleby

Buyer(s): two directors

two directors Total shares: nearly 506,000

nearly 506,000 Price per share: $138.26 to $149.91

$138.26 to $149.91 Total cost: more than $73.5 billion

Foodservice equipment maker Middleby Corp. (NASDAQ: MIDD) recently posted mixed quarterly results, and it authorized share repurchases and said its planned spin-off remains on track.

The stock was last seen trading for more than the purchase price range above after rising more than 11% since the report’s release. It outperformed the S&P 500 in that time. Analysts anticipate the share price will gain about 13% in the next 12 months to their consensus price target of $169.00. Five of nine analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares.

Builders FirstSource

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: 500,000

500,000 Price per share: $110.65 to $111.21

$110.65 to $111.21 Total cost: almost $55.0 million

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) also posted mixed quarterly results. The building materials and construction services provider said lower core organic sales and commodity deflation were partially offset by growth from acquisitions. The stock retreated after the report but has since recovered. The share price was last seen above the purchase price range above, but it is down more than 17% year to date.

Wall Street remains optimistic, with 17 of 21 analysts who cover the stock recommending buying shares. Their $143.90 consensus target indicates more than 23% upside in the next 12 months. Barclays and Raymond James maintained Buy-equivalent ratings after the earnings report.

Note that these transactions boosted the buyer’s stake to more than 1.6 million shares.

TXO Partners

Buyer(s): directors

directors Total shares: less than 3.5 million

less than 3.5 million Price per share: $15.00 to $51.18

$15.00 to $51.18 Total cost: nearly $52.1 million

Most of these five buyers took advantage of a public offering of shares intended to raise funds for the acquisition of assets. Texas-based oil and natural gas company TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE: TXO) posted disappointing quarterly results at the beginning of the month.

The stock rose about 5% in the days after the earnings report, but it then tumbled following the public offering. The share price is more than 9% lower than a month ago, but still a bit higher than the purchase price range above. Analysts have a consensus price target of $22.33, which indicates that they see 49.9% upside in the next year. All three of the analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares.

Note that one of these buyers is former CEO Bob Simpson, whose stake of over 6.7 million shares makes him a beneficial owner.

Coupang

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: 1.4 million

1.4 million Price per share: $26.41 to $27.08

$26.41 to $27.08 Total cost: over $37.5 million

Seattle-based internet retailer Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) announced a $1 billion stock repurchase plan when it released quarterly results earlier this month. The share price is more than 12% higher since then, outperforming the S&P 500 in that time, and is also near the time of the buyer’s purchase price range.

Analysts on average see 8.6% upside in the next 52 weeks to their mean price target of $29.27. Their consensus recommendation is to buy shares, and it has been for at least three months. Barclays maintained its Overweight rating on the stock in the wake of the earnings report.

Note that the buyer’s stake is up to more than 55.1 million shares. Coupang has over 1.6 billion shares outstanding.

CoreWeave

Buyer(s): a director

a director Total shares: more than 423,000

more than 423,000 Price per share: $47.00 to $47.56

$47.00 to $47.56 Total cost: around $20.0 million

Cloud infrastructure for artificial intelligence provider CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) shares began trading on March 28, 2025. The initial public offering was priced at $40 per share and raised $1.5 billion.

The stock is up 121.9% since going public, peaking so far at $90.72 per share. That is a gain of up to 93.9% for the buyer, who purchased these shares last November and March, though the transactions were reported last week.

Half of the 16 analysts who cover the stock recommend buying shares. Note that they have a $65.00 consensus target price, which is 22.0% less than the current share price.

TreeHouse Foods

Buyer(s): 10% JANA Partners Management

10% JANA Partners Management Total shares: almost 905,600

almost 905,600 Price per share: $21.85 to $23.31

$21.85 to $23.31 Total cost: over $20.5 million

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) shares are changing hands for a little more than the purchase price range above. That is an improvement over the recent multiyear low of $20.63. Year to date, the stock is down 33.1%, far underperforming the S&P 500.

First-quarter results exceeded Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines. The results were boosted by its Harris Tea acquisition and by early returns on its margin improvement plan.

Altogether, analysts anticipate 7.3% upside in the next 12 months to their consensus price target of $24.72. Only one of the 10 analysts who cover the stock recommends buying shares. Barclays recently reiterated its Equal Weight rating.

And Other Insider Buying

In the past week, some insider buying was reported at CenterPoint Energy, Church & Dwight, Crown Castle, Cummins, Energizer, GeneDx, Gogo, Healthpeak Properties, Humana, Illumina, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Liberty Latin America, Match, Organon, Palantir Technologies, Perrigo, ProFrac, RXO, Steven Madden, Sunrun, Topgolf Callaway Brands, and Wendy’s as well.

