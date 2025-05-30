Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) Live May 30: On-Again, Off-Again Tariffs Are On Again, Dow Index Slumps Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has issued a temporary restraining order keeping President Trump’s tariffs in force pending appeal of a lower court ruling yesterday.

Costco reported sales and earnings beats yesterday… but JPMorgan likes China’s Cosco stock even better!

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) closed up 0.3% on Thursday, but is already giving back those gains in pre-market trading — down 0.3%. Investors seemed happy to hear, yesterday morning, that a U.S. trade court had decided to order President Trump to lift most of the tariffs he announced in April. But by evening the joy had faded, as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stepped in to grant a temporary restraining order preventing the tariffs from being lifted.

So the on-again, off-again tariffs are right back “on again” — and in fact, could be even more “on” than we thought last night.

This morning, in a post on Truth Social, the President accused China of having “TOTALLY VIOLATED” a trade agreement under which the President had cut China tariffs from 145% to 30% earlier this month. “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!,” posted the President, apparently threatening to raise tariffs even higher.

How high will tariffs go? No one knows, but investors are already spooked and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is predictably slumping in response.

Earnings

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Costco (Nasdaq: COST) both reported earnings after close of trading last night. Dell’s earnings were “mixed,” with a Q1 sales beat but an earnings miss. On the plus side, Dell said both sales and earnings in Q2 will be better.

Costco’s report featured top-and-bottom line beats for that company’s fiscal Q3.

Analyst Calls

Regarding the effect of tariffs, Loop Capital observed that Costco is refraining from passing on higher costs from tariffs to its customers, which is helping the company to grow market share. Loop upped its price target on Costco to $1,115 per share, and maintained a buy rating on the stock.

In related trade news, and easily confused with Costco, JPMorgan upgraded Shanghai-based Cosco Shipping to overweight this morning, setting a target price of 19 Hong Kong Dollars ($2.42) on the stock. That’s about 40% more than what Cosco stock costs now.

So at least JPMorgan seems to remain bullish on international trade. I guess that’s good news.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)