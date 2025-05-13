Stock Market Live May 13: Egg Prices Down, S&P 500 (VOO) Up J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Inflation rates slowed to 2.3% in April, with cheaper oil and lower egg prices helping.

Renewable energy stocks are under pressure this morning after a series of earnings misses.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Good morning, investors!

Inflation news, or the lack of it, is in the headlines on Tuesday as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the inflation rate in April slowed to 2.3%, less than the 2.4% rate that analysts had predicted.

Core inflation, which excludes the cost of food and energy, was higher, 2.8%. Helping to explain the difference is the falling price of oil, which cost $70 and even $80 a barrel at times last year, but sells in the low $60s today. Also, the price of eggs was down 12.7% sequentially (albeit up 49.3% year over year).

This good news for the economy had modest effect on the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) this morning, which opened essentially flat (up a few hundredths of a percent).

Earnings

Earnings reports are coming fast and furious, with roughly 100 companies having reported before the bell. Winners today include semiconductors company Silicon Labs (Nasdaq: SLAB) and Consolidated Water (Nasdaq: CWCO), both of which beat on earnings, and Under Armour (NYSE: UA), which beat on sales.

Losers include renewable energy companies Plug Power (Nasdaq: PLUG), Blink Charging (Nasdaq: BLNK), and TPI Composites (Nasdaq: TPIC), all with earnings misses.

Analyst Calls

A few upgrades are starting to roll in, in the wake of President Trump’s weekend Chinese tariffs pause. S&P 500 component Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) won an upgrade to outperform from Baird this morning, which sees “lower-than-normal seasonal dealer inventory build, much better-than-expected orders/backlog, and stabilization in dealer retail sales.” Goldman Sachs upgraded another component company, Valero (NYSE: VLO), to buy, forecasting “EPS to grow from around $7.50 this year to over $12.50 in 2027 through a combination of share repurchases, limited refining capacity additions and improving crude differentials from the return of OPEC+ supply.”

Component Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) got downgraded to market perform at Leerink Partners over concerns its Darzalex cancer drug will face price controls in the U.S. in 2029, rather than 2033 as anticipated. “The drug’s US profit contribution could take a meaningful hit,” warns Leerink.

Take Charge of Your Retirement: Find the Right Financial Advisor For You in Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding professional guidance—and we’ve made it easier than ever for you to connect with the right financial advisor for your unique needs. Here’s how it works: 1️ Answer a Few Simple Questions Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! 2️ Get Your Top Advisor Matches This tool matches you with qualified advisors who specialize in helping people like you achieve financial success. 3️ Choose Your Best Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory meeting, and select the advisor who feels right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!