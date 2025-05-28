S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) Live: Markets Trading Aimlessly Ahead of Key Tech Earnings Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Stocks are showing little conviction as the markets await Nvidia’s earnings later today.

The markets appear to be satisfied that the U.S. is making progress with its trade partners as the focus shifts to earnings.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Markets are treading carefully today, following yesterday’s powerful surge driven by news of EU import tariff delays. The spotlight is now firmly on corporate earnings, particularly those of chip giant Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), whose highly anticipated quarterly results are due after the market closes. Early morning trading shows stocks with minimal direction, as the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are all registering modest gains. The SPY ETF is down 0.11% as of mid-morning trading. Here’s a look at the SPY over the past five trading sessions:

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks are largely flat, with Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) up 1% and the rest of the cohort seeing mixed trading. GameStop (NYSE: GME) has dipped 3.5% today after venturing into the cryptocurrency space with its initial bitcoin acquisition exceeding $500 million, mirroring moves by MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) and Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA).

ARK Invest has offloaded some TSLA shares while increasing its stake in Nvidia ahead of the AI leader’s earnings announcement. Elon Musk attempted to soothe investor concerns by posting about his relentless work schedule.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 22.97 (-0.05%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 9.71 (-0.05%)

S&P 500: Down 2.27 (-0.04%)

Market Movers

Retailer Macy’s (NYSE: M) is down 2.7% today, having cut its profit outlook amidst tariff-related challenges and cautious consumer sentiment.

Conversely, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is surging by 25.9% after easily beating its first-quarter earnings estimates.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), an electric air taxi firm, has climbed 26% following a $250 million strategic investment from automaker Toyota Motor.

After initially rising above $127 per share, identity management company Okta (Nasdaq: OKTA) is now down 12% in the wake of its quarterly results, experiencing profit-taking.

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) is recovering recent losses and is up 6.8% today.

