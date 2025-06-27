Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Clinch Record Highs on China Tariff Closure Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

Key Points The S&P 500 has clinched its latest all-time high of 2025, buoying sentiment across the broader markets.

Tech stocks are mixed, with AAPL and AMZN seeing gains. Meta has just paid its latest dividend.

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The broader markets have crossed over into record territory on Friday even in the face of economic uncertainty. The S&P 500 has pushed beyond the 6,147 level to 6,159 in early trading, a fresh all-time high. In fact, all three of the major stock market averages are advancing, including a 0.34% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and a fractional gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Big Tech stocks are trading mixed, with notable gains in Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) of 1% and 1.8%, respectively.

President Trump has announced an agreement between the U.S. and China on trade. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the U.S. tariffs on China are 30% compared with Beijing’s 10% on the U.S. On the economic data front, the May personal consumption expenditures price index rose by 0.1% last month, resulting in an annual inflation rate of 2.3%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, increased to 2.7%, higher than the Federal Reserve had anticipated.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 314.99 (+0.73%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 108.50 (+0.56%)

S&P 500: Up 33.86 (+0.56%)

Market Movers

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is tacking on 15.4% today after its quarterly results beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Nike expects a tariff impact of a hefty $1 billion in the current fiscal year, but Wall Street is seeing the glass half full.

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is falling 6.3% today on profit taking after a recent rally.

Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is up 0.89% today despite some regulatory headwinds originating from the EU. Meta paid its latest quarterly dividend yesterday, bringing Mark Zuckerberg’s total META dividend tally to a reported $1 billion-plus.

