Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Cautious Ahead of Big Earnings After Markets Close

Key Points Stocks are playing it safe today ahead of Nvidia’s highly anticipated quarterly results.

GameStop is adding bitcoin to its balance sheet.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are playing it cautious following yesterday’s strong rally fueled by EU import tariff delays. Today all eyes are on corporate America, more specifically semiconductor leader Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), which reports its highly anticipated quarterly results after the closing bell. Stocks are showing little conviction in early morning trading, with the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average all posting fractional gains.

The Magnificent Seven stocks are little changed, with Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) posting a 1% gain and the rest of the group trading mixed. GameStop (NYSE: GME) is down 3.5% on the day after expanding its footprint into the cryptocurrency markets with its maiden bitcoin purchase worth over $500 million, taking a page from the books of MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) and Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA).

ARK Invest has unloaded some TSLA shares while buying more Nvidia ahead of the AI leader’s earnings report. Elon Musk attempted to reassure investors by posting that he is working around the clock.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 54.20 (+0.13%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 43.57 (+0.23%)

S&P 500: Up 9.99 (+0.17%)

Market Movers

Retailer Macy’s (NYSE: M) is down 2.7% today after slashing its profit forecast amid tariff-related headwinds and consumer skittishness.

On the flip side, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is soaring by 25.9% after handily surpassing Q1 earnings estimates.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), an electric air taxi company, is up 26% after receiving a $250 million strategic investment from automaker Toyota Motor.

After the stock initially climbed above $127 per share, Identity management company Okta (Nasdaq: OKTA) is experiencing a 12% decline on the heels of its quarterly results amid profit taking.

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO) is recouping recent losses and is up 6.8% today.

