Stock Market Recovery: 7 Best Stocks to Buy in June

Key Points After selloff overreaction to President Trump’s tariff proposals, the market has rebounded strongly, reaching a new high in June and the S&P 500 closing in within 120 points of a new 52-week high.

Between mid-April and June, several stocks’ prices have soared from +40-70% up.

Trade policy victories, reversals of inflation and huge influx of US investment are laying the groundwork for a sustained bull run.

In late March and early April 2025, President Trump announced his plans to “level the international trade playing field” by instituting reciprocal tariffs on nations that had unfairly high tariffs on US exports. Many academic economists quickly sounded alarms on how tariffs historically increase inflation, and how many businesses reliant on overseas manufacturing will be negatively impacted. The S&P 500 lost 687 points in a week, and thousands of stocks being held in 401-K and IRA accounts faced massive selloffs.

The panic selling subsided and then stocks struggled over the next two weeks. Intraday swings of several hundred points on the Dow Jones Average and on individual stocks continued, as the market struggled to find equilibrium.

By April 21, the S&P 500 and its constituent stocks began to solidly recover, picking up steam throughout May, and coming within striking distance of a new 52-week high early in June.

Certain stocks’ selloffs were larger overreactions than with others. Those stocks, whose fundamentals had justified their March levels and trajectories, have come roaring back. A number of them have since announced additional news that implies their current surges can be full blown bullish runs. All charts and price references are based on market prices at the time of this writing.

Palantir Technologies

Big data predictive analytics company Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has soared from $77.84 on April 7 to $136.18, (and a new $138 high earlier in the day) for a 70.62% gain in 2 months. The company’s AI proprietary developments for surveillance, aviation, and other industries are powerfully cutting-edge, and new government contracts, both domestic and international, will simply pad a bottom line that already sports an 80% profit margin. Palantir’s recently announced $100 million contract with the US government to create a master database of citizen information for other agency access is both audacious in its scope and chilling in its Orwellian “Big Brother” potential.

NRG Energy

Houston, TX based utility company NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a standout surprise high gainer. In an industry considered to be a defensive sector antidote to market volatility and downturns, NRG has gained 71.08% since early April. Much of the gains are due to huge outperformance over analyst estimates of its revenues and gains in its last reported quarter in May. The company reported EPS of $2.62, which was +45.56% higher than analysts’ predictions. Likewise, the revenue report of $8.59 billion was +196.64% over analysts’ consensus of $2.89 billion. NRG’s recent acquisition of LS Power will double NRG’s output capability to 25GW, which positions the utility in an ideal position to service the huge power demand needs of new and forthcoming data centers under construction in Texas.

Howmet Aerospace

With the rash of aircraft accidents that have made the news, more and more attention is being paid to whether or not the problems are due to mechanical failure or operator error. In order to eliminate the former, the maintenance of optimum mechanical operation requires premium parts for reliability, and that is the specialty niche of Pittsburgh, PA headquartered Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM). Focused primarily on the commercial and military aviation segments of the aerospace industry, Howmet’s commensurate surge with the market since April has resulted in a 50.21% gain – its stock rising from $112 to $171 since April. Howmet’s innovations to improve margins to meet growing demand (commercial aerospace up 9% and military up 19% in 2025 year-over-year) is giving it a higher profile among analysts and investors versus its industry rivals.

NVIDIA Corporation

Although it volleys alternately with Microsoft on any given trading day for the mantle of “largest listed market cap company”, Nvidia Corp, (NASDAQ: NVDA) has bounced back from concerns over how the Trump tariffs would cause its AI essential GPUs to cool off due to costs (they are manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor) to zoom back from $94 to $143 in a scant 8 weeks for a 52.65% gain.. Jensen Huang wisely and strategically announced a $500 billion investment in setting up proprietary US manufacturing for its GPUs in Arizona, which not only helped to ameliorate the panic selling in Nvidia, but in the S&P 500 in general. In addition to AI dependence on current Nvidia products, quantum computing is being viewed as being the next market that will increase demand yet again for their highly coveted GPUs and future devices in the future.

GE Aerospace

In April 2024, General Electric split up its massive conglomerate into three separate companies: GE Healthcare, GE Vernova, and GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), which designs and builds the highly regarded GE-branded jet engines, avionics, and other aerospace products for commercial and military use, has made a run from $166 in April to $245 in June for a 45% gain. In addition to the overall commercial and military aerospace industry growth that is also benefiting Howmet Aerospace, GE Aerospace’s engines and other technology have become a crucial bargaining chip in the ongoing US trade policy negotiations with China, which desperately needs GE engines and replacement parts for its domestic C919 passenger jets.

The Mosaic Company

Agriculture and food production have long been concerns of mankind since time immemorial. With the world’s population now over 8 billion people, the ability for societies to feed their citizens has only faced greater hurdles. The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), with its mining operations of potash and phosphates for its fertilizer manufacturing operations, continues to meet growing crop demand by supplying farmers with products to maximize crop yields both in the US and abroad.. From a price of $23 in April, Mosaic has surged to over $34 by June for a 48.72% gain in 2 months. Although hardly a sexy business, agricultural fertilizers are extremely important for the global food chain supply. Mosaic is doing its best to stay cutting edge in its industry. It recently launched a new product, Neptunion. Designed to help crops resist drought, salinity and heat, Neptunion has already launched in China, Brazil, and India.

Tesla, Inc.

Ironically, EV manufacturer Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) started falling off from its 52-week high in January 2025, shortly after CEO Elon Musk was officially announced by President Trump as the head of DOGE. DOGE’s audits and public disclosures of hundreds of billions into trillions of massive taxpayer dollar waste, fraud, misappropriation and theft by Congress and federal government agencies caused a tremendous backlash from vandals and criminals who disfigured, damaged, and firebombed random Tesla cars, dealerships, and charging stations throughout the US under the excuse of “political protest.” Pundits and analysts criticized Musk for jeopardizing Tesla’s market value with his DOGE involvement.

Musk has had the last laugh, however. Finishing his term with DOGE, as he stated he would from the very beginning, Musk has seen the stock jump back from $217 in early April to $326 in June, representing a 47.13% gain. With Tesla robotaxis set to launch later in June 2025 and other projects in store for the future, Musk is once again Forbes’ richest man in the world, and high-flying Tesla stock is responsible.

The combination of new US trade policy deal coups (with a new US-China deal between Presidents Trump and Xi announced as of the time of this writing) combined with over $9 trillion in US investment commitments according to the White House is certainly priming the pump for a US economic and business renaissance. As these elements continue to develop, the environment for the above stocks and others in the market to continue a bullish run gets stronger with each passing day.

