Tesla (TSLA) Insiders Dumped a Chilling $163m Shares This Year As The Stock Price Collapsed

Key Points In 2025 alone, Tesla insiders have sold 477,228 shares

The value of these sell orders at the time placed was nearly $164m

At the same time, there have been ZERO open market buys from insiders

Tesla (:Nasdaq: TSLA) shareholders have had a rough start to 2025. Shares are down nearly 40% and we’re not even through the first quarter. The company is selling dramatically fewer EVs in Europe, competition in China is strengthening as competitor BYD (NYSE: BYD) has announced a wave of innovations, and many former Tesla diehards are trading in their vehicles in protest to Elon Musk’s role with President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

But the company is no stranger to volatility. Shares have soared and crashed many times in the past. Whether it was on funding secured tweets, the Model Y becoming the best-selling vehicle globally, or new product announcements this roller coaster has always seen big swings.

This time though, insiders were sending the signal loud and clear that shares were headed lower.

Insiders Dumped Shares, and Didn’t Buy a Single One

Company insiders have been selling shares left and right in 2025. While some are automatic sales, like a few by Vaibhav Taneja and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, both have conducted regular sales in the last three months in addition. Sales by James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk have been regular sales as well.

Insider Last Date Shares Traded Price Dollar Value MURDOCH JAMES R 3/10/25 54,776 $240.79 $13,189,513.04 TANEJA VAIBHAV 3/6/25 2,672 $268.73 $718,046.56 DENHOLM ROBYN M 3/3/25 112,390 $292.75 $32,902,172.50 TANEJA VAIBHAV 3/3/25 6,000 $279.53 $1,677,180.00 MUSK KIMBAL 2/6/25 75,000 $367.87 $27,590,250.00 DENHOLM ROBYN M 2/3/25 112,390 $375.06 $42,152,993.40 TANEJA VAIBHAV 2/3/25 7,000 $375.05 $2,625,350.00 WILSON-THOMPSON KATHLEEN 1/6/25 100,000 $402.84 $40,284,000.00 TANEJA VAIBHAV 1/6/25 7,000 $402.85 $2,819,950.00

The total dollar amount of these sales at the then current shares prices is $163.9 million. A remarkable amount of money. While people can sell for many reasons like life change, retirement, or liquidity, they only buy for one; a belief shares will increase in value.

So let’s look at how many shares insiders have purchased in the last three months.

Zero. None. Nada.

There have been no votes of confidence from insiders scooping up shares in the last 90 days. All of this while shares have collapsed begs the question if there is more pain ahead.

What Else Could Be Around the Corner For Tesla?

As Trump and Musk cozy up politically, it could further hurt Tesla shareholders. There has been significant push back domestically, with people selling their vehicles, vandalizing dealerships, and publicly protesting the partnership. Beyond our borders Tesla’s sales in Europe have collapsed, and more significantly tensions with China appear to be escalating, not calming. Tesla’s Shanghai factory is an incredible feat of manufacturing. The factory helped the company sell a record 80,000 vehicles there as recently as December. But that has collapsed down to narrowly more than 20,000 vehicles today.

Competition from BYD is heating up. The company recently released footage showing a factory that is larger than the city of San Francisco. Prices for the company’s vehicles are low, and reviews are high. The recent recall of the polarizing Cybertruck due to faulty adhesive usage isn’t helping the company’s narrative either.

If you add it all up, insiders seem to be sending a clear signal in 2025 for Tesla’s shares. There is too much uncertainty and potential pain ahead. Stay away until we see them voting with their wallets and scooping up shares.

