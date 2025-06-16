3 Impressive Breakout Stocks to Buy in June Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

Buying stocks on a technical breakout isn’t always the formula for a swift gain. That said, if we’re talking about a company whose fundamentals or growth trajectory have drastically improved for the better, perhaps following an upbeat quarterly earnings report, the shares may still be cheap despite flirting with new highs.

Whenever there’s a technical breakout and enough reason to warrant a fundamental rerating in a stock (analyst upgrades may start flowing in if new drivers start to work their way into coming quarterly results), you could have a name that’s worth picking up on the way up!

In this piece, we’ll look at three breakout plays for June that seem supported by robust and improving fundamentals.

NFLX, DASH, and TSLA are heating up again.

With decent quarters in the books and plenty of catalysts to look forward to, perhaps profit-taking isn’t the best move for these major movers.

Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been an early winner, with shares up close to 37% year to date. The king of streaming is continuing to stay ahead of rivals that just can’t seem to crack the code that’s made Netflix such a dominant firm, whose moat hasn’t really eroded all too much amid rising competition.

Arguably, the streamer’s wide moat has widened further in recent years, thanks to a packed pipeline of binge-worthy films, shows, and now, games. It’s certainly not cheap to keep a quality pipeline full of must-watch content. But Netflix has found a way to keep users “stuck” on its platform. And with a lower-price ad-supported tier now a success, the streaming top dog looks well-positioned to keep growing, even if tariffs do plunge America’s economy into a recession.

Given subscribers on the ad-based tier are likely more price sensitive, Netflix can easily and discreetly raise the number of ads rather than jacking up prices amid inflation. Until now, the streaming juggernaut hasn’t increased its ad load, but it certainly has the power to do so. In any case, it’s now clear that Netflix is a grower whose strength cannot be slowed by tariffs or inflation.

At $1,200 or so per share, Netflix is still in breakout mode. Big-name analyst James Heaney of Jefferies recently hiked his price target on NFLX stock to $1,400, citing what he believes is “one of the best second-half release slates in recent memory.” He’s right. Squid Games is leading the way with a content slate that’s sure to keep viewers glued to their screens (and their subscriptions).

DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is another tech stock that’s been leaving the rest of the market behind in the past few years. The stock’s up a mouth-watering 206% in two years, and the momentum is showing no signs of slowing. Since its 2022 depths, DASH stock is now up over 400%.

With DoorDash buying U.K.-based Deliveroo, the firm may have what it takes to add to its impressive lead. As autonomous vehicles, sidewalk robots, and drones enter the conversation, the food-delivery juggernaut may stand to get even more of a margin boost over the long haul, all while it aims to keep users sticking around for the long haul.

At over 96 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), DASH stock is on the pricey side, but as the firm takes advantage of the opportunity to acquire its way to further dominance (the firm more recently bought up ad-tech firm Symbiosys in a $175 million deal), I wouldn’t seek to bet against the name with all that momentum riding behind it.

Tesla

Finally, we have Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is on its way higher again as the feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump took things down several notches. With Musk admitting he “regrets” some of his Trump posts, it seems like the turbulent situation is on its way to defusing. The breath of relief on the part of shareholders is almost palpable, with the stock now comfortably above $320 per share.

Now up 37% from year-to-date lows, I think the EV titan is a worthier bet with the much-awaited robotaxi launch up ahead. Investors are right to be skeptical about the launch, but what if things go right with the service? The stock could be a major mover, even as some bears continue to warn over potential overvaluation. Time will tell, but I’m a fan of the trajectory of the stock and the robotaxi catalyst that may be what the ailing shares need to get back to prior highs.

