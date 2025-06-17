If You Want $3,767 in Annual Income, Invest $25,000 in Each of High-Yield Dividends Marko Aliaksandr / Shutterstock.com

Key Points With markets still volatile, keep your portfolio protected with high-yielding stocks.

Look at real estate investment trusts (REIT), like Mid-Atlantic Apartment Communities, for example.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

With markets still volatile, keep your portfolio protected with high-yielding stocks.

Look at real estate investment trusts (REIT), like Mid-Atlantic Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), for example.

With a yield of just over 4%, Mid-Atlantic Apartment Communities is an attractive, oversold opportunity. The REIT focuses on apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

SWKStock / Shutterstock.com

MAA also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.515 per share, payable on July 31 to shareholders of record as of July 15. Even better, Goldman Sachs just added the MAA stock to its Conviction List with a price target of $192 a share.

If you were to invest $25,000 in the Mid-Atlantic Apartment Communities REIT, you’d take ownership of 167 shares. Using its current dividend of $1.515, you’d collect just over $253 a quarter.

Annually, you’d collect $1,012 just by holding the Mid-Atlantic Apartment Communities stock.

Plus, with Mid-Atlantic Apartment Communities you gain exposure to renter households, which are growing faster than homeowner households.

According to Barron’s:

“With house prices still high, mortgage rates stuck just under 7%, and plenty of economic uncertainty, consumers are once again seeing the virtues of renting. Over a third of respondents, 35%, told Fannie Mae in April that they would rent instead of buy if they had to move, the highest share since October and more than the long-term average of three in 10.”

Here are three more apartment REITs you may want to consider.

Camden Property Trust

With a yield of about 3.6%, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. The company is primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It also owns and operates 177 properties.

In its most recent earnings report, the company’s Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.72 beat by four cents. Revenue of $390.57 million, up 1.9% year over year, beat by $1.39 million. The company also declared a second-quarter dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on July 17 to shareholders of record as of June 30.

If you were to invest $25,000 in CPT, you’d take ownership of 215 shares. Using its current dividend of $1.05 per share, you’d collect a quarterly dividend of $225.75.

Annually, you’d collect $903. Again, all you had to do was buy and hold the CPT stock.

“We are pleased to report strong first quarter results, and a raise to our full-year 2025 earnings guidance,” added Richard J. Campo, Camden’s Chairman and CEO. “Core FFO exceeded the midpoint of our guidance by $0.04 per share in the first quarter, with $0.02 resulting from higher than anticipated revenues and the remaining $0.02 from lower interest expense and the timing of other income and expense categories.

AvalonBay Communities

With a yield of 3.36%, AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) invests in apartments.

It also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share, payable on July 15 to shareholders of record as of June 30.

If you were to invest $25,000 in AVB, you’d take ownership of 121 shares. Using its current quarterly dividend of $1.75, you’d collect $211.75 a quarter.

Annually, you’d collect $847.

Even better, analysts at Barclays, Scotiabank, and Morgan Stanley raised their price targets on the AVB stock. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $228 with an equal-weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised its price target from $241 to $251.

And Barclays raised its price target to $240 from $227.

Equity Residential

With a yield of 4.03%, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is one of the largest multifamily REITs on the market. It has about 312 properties across the U.S., including 84,018 rental units. It just paid out a dividend of $0.6925 on April 17 to shareholders of record as of March 31.

It’s also about to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.6925 on July 11 to shareholders of record as of June 24. If you were to invest $25,000 in EQR, you’d take ownership of 363 shares. Using EQR’s current dividend of $0.6925, you’d collect $251.37 a share quarterly.

Annually, you’d collect about $1,005.48.

Recent earnings were also healthy. In its most recent quarter, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) were in line at $1. Revenue of $766.78 million, up 5.4% year over year, beat by $11.85 million.

“CEO Mark Parrell highlighted that Equity Residential finished 2024 with “solid same-store revenue results” exceeding the midpoint of initial expectations, though bad debt improvement slowed in Q4. The company achieved same-store expense growth of 2.9% for 2024,” added SeekingAlpha.com.

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)