5 Monthly Dividend Stocks I’m Buying Now

Not only do monthly yielding stocks help smooth out the chaos impacting your holdings, but they also offer reliable monthly payouts.

Referred to as The Monthly Dividend Company, Realty Income yields 5.66% at the moment. It also just paid out its 658th consecutive dividend and has increased that payout for 30 straight years.

With markets still volatile, one of the best ways to protect your portfolio is with high-yielding monthly dividend stocks. Not only do they help smooth out the chaos impacting your holdings, but they also offer reliable monthly payouts.

Look at Realty Income (NYSE:O), for example.

Also referred to as The Monthly Dividend Company, it yields 5.66% at the moment. It also just paid out its 658th consecutive dividend and has increased that payout for 30 straight years. Boosting the stock and its yield, Realty Income is a triple net lease operator, which means the company rents out properties to tenants that will cover maintenance, property tax, and insurance costs along the way.

The company also just declared a dividend of $0.2685, which is payable on May 15 to shareholders of record as of May 1. Realty Income is not the only monthly dividend stock you may want to consider.

Here are five more with dependable dividends.

AGNC Investment Corp.

With a yield of 16.27%, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, where principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government or a U.S. government agency.

Even better, it just declared a 12-cent monthly dividend, payable May 9 to shareholders of record as of April 30.

Recent earnings weren’t too shabby. EPS of 44 cents beat expectations of 40 cents. Revenue did come in at $846 million which was slightly below expectations for $850.28 million.

Also, according to CEO Peter Federico, the company generated an economic return of 2.4% in the quarter, with a total return of 7.8% when dividends were reinvested. He also noted that AGNC has been navigating market volatility effectively.

Equity Residential

With a yield of 4.04%, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is one of the largest multifamily REITs on the market. It has about 312 properties across the U.S., including 84,018 rental units. It just paid out a dividend of $0.6925 on April 17 to shareholders of record as of March 31.

Recent earnings were also healthy.

In its most recent quarter, the company’s funds from operations (FFO) were in line at $1. Revenue of $766.78 million, up 5.4% year over year, beat by $11.85 million.

“CEO Mark Parrell highlighted that Equity Residential finished 2024 with “solid same-store revenue results” exceeding the midpoint of initial expectations, though bad debt improvement slowed in Q4. The company achieved same-store expense growth of 2.9% for 2024,” added SeekingAlpha.com.

EPR Properties

With a yield of just over 7.26%, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a REIT that invests in amusement parks, movie theaters, ski resorts, and other entertainment properties. It just raised its monthly dividend by 3.5% to $0.295 per share.

It just paid out its latest monthly dividend of $0.295 on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 31. Annualized, the dividend comes out to $3.54.

Recent earnings were solid, too. Its fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $1.23 beat by a penny. Revenue of $177.23 million, up 3.1% year over year, beat by about $16 million.

“For the year, we deployed more than $263 million into accretive investments to grow our portfolio of differentiated experiential real estate. We also continued to make progress reducing our theatre and education investments and recycling those disposition proceeds into other experiential assets. Supported by our strong liquidity position and balance sheet, we have a solid pipeline of relationship-driven investment opportunities and maintain our commitment to prudent capital allocation,” said Chairman and CEO Greg Silvers in an earnings release.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF

There’s also the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ).

With an expense ratio of 0.35%, the JEPQ ETF carries a monthly yield of 12.42%. It also generates income by selling options and by investing in U.S. large-cap growth stocks. All of which allows it to deliver a monthly income stream through options premiums and stock dividends. Even better, investors have also benefited from the ETF’s appreciation.

Some of its 108 holdings include Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Broadcom, Netflix, Tesla and Costco to name just a few.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund

Another solid dividend ETF is the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

With an expense ratio of 0.35% and a yield of 8.2%, the ETF generates income through stock dividends and options premiums. Some of its 129 holdings include Progressive Corp., Visa, Mastercard, Southern Company, UnitedHealth, Trane Technologies, AbbVie, and Amazon to name just a few.

Much like the other dividend-paying ETFs on this list, the JEPI ETF offers a reliable monthly yield.

