If You Want $8,030 in Annual Income, Invest $25,000 in Each of these Stocks Today

Key Points You’re just not going to make the money you want in today’s low-yielding savings accounts. So, if it’s dependable income you’re after, invest in yielding stocks.

Using Realty Income’s annualized dividend of $3.228, you could collect an easy $1,400 a year.

With market volatility wreaking havoc on your portfolio, you can always protect it with high-yielding stocks.

After all, you’re just not going to make the money you want in today’s low-yielding savings accounts. You’re lucky if you earn 0.40% these days. So, if it’s dependable income you’re after, one of the best things you can do is invest in yielding stocks.

Here are three you may want to consider.

Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O), or The Monthly Dividend Company, pays a monthly dividend.

At the moment, with a yield of 5.61%, it’s paying $0.2690 per share on July 25 to shareholders of record as of July 1. Annualized, that’s $3.228 per share. This is now the company’s 131st monthly dividend increase.

If you were to invest $25,000 in Realty Income, you’d take ownership of about 434 shares. Using its annualized dividend of $3.228, you could collect an easy $1,400 a year.

And all you have to do is hold the stock.

Making it even more attractive, Realty Income is one of the biggest lease real estate investment trusts (REITs) you can buy. It also owns more than 15,600 properties, with a vast majority of those in the retail sector.

Some of its biggest tenants include 7-Eleven, Dollar General, Walgreens, Wynn Resorts, FedEx, BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, and Tractor Supply.

Agree Realty

With a yield of 4.2%, Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is a net lease REIT with a strong focus on retail.

Helping, ADC just declared a monthly dividend of $0.256, which is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record as of June 30.

Annualized, that’s a dividend of just over $3.07.

If you were to invest $25,000 IN ADC, you’d take ownership of about 331 shares. Not only can you collect returns from ADC appreciation, but you’d also collect $1,016 in annual income.

Some of its top clients include Tractor Supply, TJX Companies, Walgreens, Walmart, Dollar General, Best Buy, CVS, Hobby Lobby, and The Home Depot, to name a few.

EPR Properties

There’s also EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), which yields 6.23% and invests in amusement parks, movie theaters, ski resorts, and other entertainment properties.

It just declared a quarterly dividend of $0.295 per share, which is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record as of June 30.

So, if you were to invest $25,000, you could pick up about 437 shares. Using its annualized dividend of $1.18 per share, you can collect $515.66 in passive income.

And again, all you have to do is hold the stock.

Plus, earnings have been solid. In its first quarter, its FFO, or funds from operations, was $1.20, which beat by two cents. Revenue of $175.03 million, up 4.7% year over year, beat by $10.85 million. EPR then lifted its full-year guidance, now expecting 2025 FFO to range from $5 to $5.16, which is above its prior range of $4.94 to $5.14.

Ellington Financial

With a yield of 12.2%, Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) invests in residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans, and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, debt, and equity investments.

The company just declared a monthly dividend of 13 cents per share, which is payable on July 31 to shareholders of record as of June 30.

If you were to invest $25,000 in EFC, you’d own 1,953 shares. With an annualized EFC dividend of $1.56, you can collect $3,046.68 in annual income.

And all you have to do is hold the stock.

Earnings have also been strong.

“Ellington Financial’s first quarter results reflect continued strength in our diversified residential and commercial mortgage loan portfolios, and ongoing momentum in our securitization platform,” said Laurence Penn, Chief Executive Officer and President. “For the quarter, Ellington Financial generated net income of $0.35 per common share and adjusted distributable earnings of $0.39 per common share.

Apple Hospitality

With a yield of 8.22%, Apple Hospitality (NYSE: APLE) holds a strong portfolio of upscale hotels throughout the U.S. At the moment, its portfolio consists of 224 hotels with 30,000 guest rooms in 87 markets and throughout 37 states and the District of Columbia.

Most recently, the company declared a monthly dividend of eight cents per share, or 96 cents annualized. That’s payable on July 15 to shareholders of record as of June 30.

If you were to invest $25,000 in APLE, you’d own 2,138 shares. Using its annualized dividend, you’d collect $2,052.48 a year.

Even better, APLE is technically oversold, consolidating at $11.70. From here, we’d like to see the APLE stock rally back to $14 a share initially.

