5 Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Offer Boomers and Retirees Income for Life

While reaching retirement age can be both a blessing and a curse, relying on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually for those born from 1955 to 1960, reaching 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67.

Baby Boomers and those nearing retirement are likely aware that Social Security alone will not provide a comfortable retirement, so passive income can be a significant help in increasing overall monthly income. Five safe high-yield monthly pay stocks are among the best investment ideas for those looking to generate secure and reliable passive income to supplement Social Security and pension income.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: With interest rates likely coming down next week, high-yield monthly dividend stocks could be in demand.

Dependable monthly pay dividend stocks are the perfect match with Social Security and pension fund benefits.

Moving to safer dividend stocks from technology and AI stocks could be a smart move for growth and income investors now.

A monthly check from your stock portfolio makes sense for most people with bills and expenses due every 30 days, especially in a world where prices are consistently rising. Items like mortgage payments or rent, utility bills, cell phone and internet bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month. A steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge help in meeting those obligations.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street research database for quality companies rated Buy at major Wall Street firms that paid monthly dividends. Five seem like great ideas for Baby Boomer passive income-oriented investors seeking upside appreciation.

Why do we cover monthly dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the 50 years from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. It is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that pays a solid 8.34% monthly dividend and stands out in the market with its unique offering.

Its hotel portfolio comprises 100 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, and five Hyatt-branded hotels with more than 30,066 guest rooms in 87 markets throughout 37 states and one property leased to third parties. Its hotels are operated and managed under separate management agreements with 16 hotel management companies, including:

Hilton Garden Inn

Hampton

Courtyard

Residence Inn

Homewood Suites

SpringHill Suites

Fairfield

Home2 Suites

TownePlace Suites

AC Hotels

Hyatt Place

Marriott

Embassy Suites

Aloft

Hyatt House

Apple Hospitality hotels are in various states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, and others.

EPR Properties

This REIT invests in some of the most popular entertainment companies. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net-lease real estate investment trust, specializing in select enduring experiential properties within the real estate industry. The company pays a rich 6.35% dividend, and it operates through two segments.

The Experiential segment consists of approximately:

157 theater properties

58 eat and play properties

24 attraction properties

11 ski properties

Four experiential lodging properties

One gaming property

One cultural property

22 fitness and wellness properties

The company’s Education segment consists of property types, including 59 early childhood education centers and nine private schools.

The EPR Properties investment portfolio includes ownership of and long-term mortgages on experiential and educational properties. The company has investments in approximately 44 states. All the company’s owned single-tenant properties are leased under long-term, triple-net leases.

LTC Properties

This healthcare REIT specializes in seniors housing and skilled nursing facilities, offering exposure to the growing healthcare real estate sector with monthly 6.50% dividend payments. LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures, construction financing, and structured finance solutions, including preferred equity and mezzanine lending.

LTC focuses on senior housing and long-term care facilities, benefiting from the aging U.S. population. Its sale-and-leaseback model generates stable cash flow without landlord responsibilities. As a REIT, it must distribute 90% of taxable income, ensuring reliable dividends. It’s a smaller $1.6 billion market cap, yet it still supports consistent payouts.

It invests in various properties, including:

Skilled nursing centers (SNF), which provide restorative, rehabilitative, and nursing care

Assisted living facilities (ALF), which serve people who require assistance with activities of daily living

Independent living facilities (ILF), also known as retirement communities or senior apartments, offer a community and numerous levels of service, such as laundry, housekeeping, dining options/meal plans, exercise and wellness programs, transportation, social, cultural, and recreational activities, on-site security, and others

Memory care facilities (MC) offer specialized options for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: MAIN) has helped over 200 private companies grow or transition by providing flexible private equity and debt capital solutions. This company is a favorite across Wall Street and offers a substantial 5.11% dividend. Main Street Capital is a private equity firm that provides equity capital to lower-middle market companies.

The firm also provides debt capital to middle-market companies for:

Acquisitions

Management buyouts

Growth financings

Recapitalizations

Refinancing

The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams, generally providing “one-stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Main Street Capital typically invests in lower-middle-market companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

The firm’s middle market debt investments are in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It also creates majority and minority equity.

Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust that invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties. This is an ideal stock for growth and income investors looking for a safer contrarian idea for the rest of 2025. Realty Income is an S&P 500 company that provides stockholders with dependable 5.38% monthly income dividend.

The company acquires and manages freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net lease agreements with its commercial clients.

It is engaged in a single business activity: leasing property to clients, generally on a net basis. This business activity spans various geographic boundaries and encompasses a range of property types and clients across multiple industries.

The company owns or holds interests in approximately 15,621 properties in:

All 50 United States

The United Kingdom

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Portugal

Spain

With clients doing business in 89 industries, its property types include: retail, industrial, gaming, and others, such as agriculture and office.

Its primary industry concentrations include:

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Dollar stores

Drug stores

Home improvement stores

Restaurants

Quick service

