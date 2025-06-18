Warren Buffett Loves the S&P 500 monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

Warren Buffett has been considered America’s greatest investor since 1965 when he bought Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B). There have been hedge fund managers who have made billion-dollar fortunes, but none had a track record that lasted decades. An investment of $10,000 in Berkshire in 1965 would be worth $550 million today.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: As far as investing legend Warren Buffett is concerned, investors should put their money in an S&P 500 no-load fund and keep it there.

He believes this is the best shot at strong returns over the long term.

Buffett is actually an anti-hedge fund for individual investors. He opposes Bitcoin and hedging, as well as day trading. As far as Buffett is concerned, people should put their money in an S&P 500 no-load fund and keep it there. Long term, he thinks this is the best shot at strong returns.

Buffett owns 15% of Berkshire Hathaway and has additional shares, giving him 38% of the voting stock. The company’s market cap is $1.15 trillion. That puts it eighth on the list of the most valuable companies in the world. Based on its broad holdings, it is, by definition, broadly diversified.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Buffett ranks fourth at $168 billion, up $24 billion this year. The four other people at the top of the list are tech billionaire founders, each of whom lost ground in 2025.

One reason for Berkshire’s success is the diversification of its equity holdings. It has stakes in American Express, Chevron, Chubb, Coca-Cola, Occidental Petroleum, Visa, and other public companies.

Berkshire also has substantial investments in private companies, including insurance company giant GEICO and BNSF Railway, the largest freight railroad in the United States.

Investors can also examine Buffett’s long-term track record. A $10,000 investment in Berkshire 30 years ago would be worth $682,000 today.

Additionally, Buffett favors insurance companies. He owns Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, National Indemnity, and Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, which focuses on business and commercial insurance. Describing these investments, he said, “It’s so much fun because you get the money at the start, you know, and then find out whether you’ve done something stupid later on.”

