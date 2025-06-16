Warren Buffett's Best Investment Quote Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

A recent list of Warren Buffett’s best quotes includes his primary view of investing. It represents sound advice that is as good as that provided by any seasoned investor: “The first rule of an investment is don’t lose (money). And the second rule of an investment is don’t forget the first rule. And that’s all the rules there are.”

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: One of Warren Buffett’s best pieces of investment advice is not to lose money.

He may have lost money on some investments, but not enough to offset his overall spectacular returns.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

A $100 investment in his flagship company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B), which he took over in 1965, was worth $5.5 million at the end of last year. Some of this growth is due to financial companies that he favors and has acquired. This includes insurance company GEICO and several reinsurance companies. However, the largest private corporation he owns is the massive railroad Burlington Northern Santa Fe Company.

Two investments demonstrate the diversification of Buffett’s holdings. One is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) (some of which he sold off recently), and the other is the Chinese EV company BYD. He purchased many of his BYD shares in 2008 when the company was still an obscure carmaker. That investment of $230 million is worth $2.4 billion. BYD sells more EVs than Tesla does.

Some of his investments are in America’s oldest companies. These are also some of America’s valuable and visible brands. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) was launched in 1886. Berkshire Hathaway was a significant company before Buffett took over in 1965. Kroger Inc. (NYSE: KR) was founded in 1883. American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) got its start in 1850. All were part of Buffett’s holdings in the first quarter of 2025. He has held some of these for most of this century. These represent part of his investment rules and philosophies.

Often among the best investments are companies that have been industry giants and successful since before Buffett was born in 1930. He and his staff can examine earnings, business models, and both good and bad decisions. He can look at CEOs, both present and past, and he can sift through balance sheets. Buffett has observed the strategies of their competitors and has seen how these companies navigate business cycles, both good and bad.

To be clear, Buffett likes to invest in companies that are relatively new and have been the winners in the new world of tech. This includes, among others, Amazon and Apple. As he watched Apple stock tumble, he sold off some of those holdings.

Buffett has lost money on some investments, but not enough to dent his overall spectacular returns.

Warren Buffett May Be Stepping Down, but Berkshire Hathaway Will Always Own These Four Dividend Giants

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)