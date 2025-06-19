5 Very Safe Dividend Stocks Can Provide a Lifetime of Monthly Passive Income Thinkstock

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships, stocks, bonds, and other similar enterprises in which the investor is not actively involved. These days, investors, especially those nearing retirement, seek passive income streams to supplement Social Security, pension income, or qualified retirement account withdrawals. The only thing better than stocks that pay reliable dividends every quarter is owning companies that pay dividends to shareholders every month.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: After a massive snapback rally, the stock market could be in for some consolidation at current levels.

Wall Street does not see an interest rate cut until later this year.

Monthly dividend stocks are often in demand from passive income investors.

A monthly check from your stock portfolio makes sense for most people with bills and expenses due every 30 days, especially in a world where prices are consistently rising. Items such as mortgage payments, rent, utility bills, cell phone and internet bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month, and a steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge help in meeting those obligations.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street research database for high-quality stocks rated Buy by major Wall Street firms that also have monthly dividends. Four seem like great ideas for baby boomer passive income-oriented investors seeking upside appreciation and a lifetime of monthly dividends.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.17% over the 50 years from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (4.27%).

Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on owning, acquiring, developing, and managing retail properties net-leased to tenants.

The company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through, the operating partnership of which the company is the sole general partner, either directly or indirectly.

Its portfolio consists of over 2,424 properties located in 50 states and totaling approximately 50.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Agree Realty’s portfolio of properties is located in various states, including these.

Texas

Ohio

Florida

Michigan

Illinois

North Carolina

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

California

Georgia

New York

Virginia

Connecticut

Wisconsin

Its tenants include, among others:

Walmart

Dollar General

Tractor Supply

Best Buy

Dollar Tree

TJX Companies

O’Reilly Auto Parts

CVS

Kroger

Lowe’s

Hobby Lobby

Burlington

Sherwin-Williams

Sunbelt Rentals

Wawa

Home Depot

TBC

Gerber Collision

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The publicly traded real estate investment trust pays a solid monthly dividend and distinguishes itself in the market with its unique offerings.

The company owns 219 hotels with more than 25,558 guest rooms in 87 markets throughout 37 states and one property leased to third parties.

Its hotel portfolio includes 100 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels, and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

Apple Hospitality’s hotels operate primarily under the Marriott or Hilton brands. They are operated and managed under separate management agreements with 16 hotel management companies, including:

Hilton Garden Inn

Hampton

Courtyard

Residence Inn

Homewood Suites

SpringHill Suites

Fairfield

Home2 Suites

TownePlace Suites

AC Hotels

Hyatt Place

Marriott

Embassy Suites

Aloft

Hyatt House

Apple Hospitality hotels are in various states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, and others.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: MAIN) has helped over 200 private companies grow or transition through the provision of flexible private equity and debt capital solutions. This company is a favorite across Wall Street and offers a substantial dividend. Main Street Capital is a private equity firm that provides equity capital to lower-middle market companies.

The firm also provides debt capital to middle-market companies for:

Acquisitions

Management buyouts

Growth financings

Recapitalizations

Refinancing

The company seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams, and generally provides “one-stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle-market portfolio.

Main Street Capital typically invests in lower-middle-market companies with annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $150 million.

The firm’s middle market debt investments are in businesses that are generally larger than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It also creates majority and minority equity.

Realty Income

This REIT invests in free-standing, single-tenant commercial properties. This is an ideal stock for growth and income investors seeking a safer, contrarian investment for the remainder of 2025. Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is an S&P 500 company that provides stockholders with dependable monthly income.

The company acquires and manages freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net lease agreements with its commercial clients.

It is engaged in a single business activity: leasing property to clients, generally on a net basis. This business activity spans various geographic boundaries and encompasses a range of property types and clients across multiple industries.

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Portugal

Spain

With clients doing business in 89 industries, its property types include: retail, industrial, gaming, and others, such as agriculture and office.

Its primary industry concentrations include:

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Dollar stores

Drug stores

Home improvement stores

Restaurants

Quick service

Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a REIT that focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating industrial properties throughout the United States.

Its platform is designed to identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial property types and tenants through the principled application of its proprietary risk assessment model.

It provides growth through sophisticated industrial operations and an attractive opportunity set, and capitalizes on its business appropriately given the characteristics of its assets.

The company’s portfolio comprises approximately 591 buildings in 41 states, spanning approximately 116.6 million rentable square feet. It owns all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through STAG Industrial Operating Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

