Summer 2025 Preview: Keep These 3 Stocks on Your Radar

As we near the end of Q2, investors looking to turn the page to the second half of the year have plenty to consider. From elevated geopolitical unrest and monetary and fiscal policy shifts to ongoing uncertainty around trade policy, there’s plenty for investors to chew on right now.

But with nearly half the year in the books, the second half of 2025 can present opportunities to investors who know where to look. 24/7 Wall St. conducted some research to determine three stocks worth keeping on your radar as we enter summer.

Key Points in This Article:

These three stocks are players in the AI and cloud security spaces, which all present enormous growth potential.

For investors with longer horizons, these growth stocks have surged since hitting their year-to-date lows.

That said, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ now within spitting distance of making a new all-time high, and current sentiment remaining very positive, investors who have continued to put capital to work in equity markets have been well-rewarded. For many with a long-term investing mindset, the recent volatility we’ve experienced is par for the course.

That said, it’s true that staying consistent in the face of uncertainty is easier said than done. But for those investors looking to maintain exposure to a portfolio of high-quality growth stocks, updating one’s watch list from time to time is important. Here are three of the top technology companies on my watch list right now. These are stocks I’d expect to have an explosive second half, barring any sort of major shock to the overall market.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

After reclaiming the title of the world’s largest company by market cap, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains one of the most important stocks on Wall Street investors continue to focus in on. That’s due to Nvidia’s status as the leading high-performance chip maker, with very close ties to the artificial intelligence revolution.

Indeed, without Nvidia chips, investors could make the very viable argument that the AI revolution never would have gotten off the ground. The sheer demand from corporations and governments around the world buying chips to advance their AI capabilities has driven obscene growth for the chip maker, which continues to produce triple-digit revenue growth and similar earnings growth (due to sky-high margins for its core chips).

Nvidia’s revenue in Q4 surged 78% year-over-year, with earnings per share rising to $0.89 (also up 82% over the same quarter the year prior). This growth is directly tied to the strength of AI infrastructure spending, something most analysts expect will continue for some time to come. With an unparalleled strategic position in the AI hardware and software ecosystem, and expectations that most of the innovation we’ll see in the years to come will take place in the world of AI, Nvidia remains a solid company to buy on future dips, if and when they take place.

Wall Street analysts currently assign NVIDIA a consensus “Strong Buy” rating.

Innodata (INOD)

Another top growth stock I’ve had on my radar for some time is Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD). The company has become a critical player int he AI value chain, providing data engineering, annotation and digital transformation services to a range of clientele. Unlike NVIDIA, which focuses more on the hardware piece, Innodata’as core business model in the data solutions market has positioned the company well for high-margin growth, something many long-term investors have benefited from riding to current levels.

With even higher revenue growth than NVIDIA (120% this past quarter for Innodata), this tech giant is one of the under-the-radar names in the AI space I think is worth considering. Innodata has continued to deliver solid value to shareholders, with high share buybacks spurred by a rosebud pipeline of major new clients and new annotation capabilities for the deployment of new AI models.

For investors who believe that the AI trend will continue, and are looking for picks-and-shovels ways to play this sector, both NVIDIA and Innodata seem like solid bets right now.

Wall Street analysts currently assign INOD a consensus “Strong Buy” rating.

Zscaler (ZS)

Last, but certainly not least, we round out this list of tech stocks to watch this summer with Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). This cloud security player has seen incredible growth in recent years, as other competitors have stumbled with a number of data breaches in the past. Zscaler’s core technology which ensures some of the most robust foundational security architecture in this space makes this stock one I think is worth considering on this factor alone.

However, Zscaler’s historical outperformance (seen in the chart above) is also a function of the company’s very strong fundamentals. With revenue growth continuing to exceed the 30% threshold and very high gross margins (above 75% for most of recent history), Zscaler is a company with incredible operating leverage and upside, should the cloud sector continue to grow at its current pace.

Personally, I think the world will only continue to use more data, and growth should remain on a somewhat exponential curve on this front. IF that’s the case, the secular shift toward cloud computing and hybrid work should benefit investors in this high-growth name. For those seeking ways to play the ongoing digital transformation we’re living, Zscaler remains a top option to consider owning for the next 10 years. If we do get a dip in this name this summer, this is one particular stock I’d consider buying with no hesitation.

Wall Street analysts currently assign ZS a consensus “Strong Buy” rating.

