3 AI Stocks Not Named Nvidia (NVDA) to Load up On Pure Storage

The artificial intelligence (AI) industry continues to evolve, but there are worries about a market correction that could significantly impact AI stocks. Investors are seeking fairly priced stocks that still have the potential to continue growing and AI is no longer limited to NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Those who invested in NVDA at the right moment have already made big gains. But if you’re looking for AI stocks to invest now, you need to be picky. Top AI stocks are either priced at a premium or face high expectations, which offer both risk and opportunities.

NVIDIA failed to impress Wall Street with its Q2 earnings. Its data center revenue was slightly below consensus, and it reported a modest quarter. While the stock is up 25% in 2025, it is suffering due to elevated expectations. NVIDIA will continue to dominate the AI industry, but there are three other AI stocks worth loading up on.

Here are three leveraged to AI that you should consider instead.

Key Points If you’re looking for AI stocks other than Nvidia, here are the top three stocks soaring higher this year.

These stocks are up over 20% in 2025 and have the potential to move upwards.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Oracle

Up 36% in 2025, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock is exchanging hands for $226. The company has benefited from the increased spending on cloud computing infrastructure and has a partnership with OpenAI. Besides the outsized gains in recent years, Oracle has had an excellent 2025.

The company has turned into a complete ecosystem and is no longer restricted to a software database business. It started to build its own cloud services and offers AI powered database services. It also offers software-as-a-service for marketing, automating workflows, financial reporting, and more.

A strong player in the cloud business today, Oracle is spending aggressively to capture the market. It reported a revenue of $15.9 billion in its Q4 financial results announced in June. Cloud revenue jumped 27% to $6.7 billion for the quarter, while total revenue for 2025 was up 8% to $57.4 billion.

The management is aiming to achieve a 70% revenue growth in the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure segment, and it is aiming for the total revenue to increase 16% to $67 billion in FY 2026.

Its remaining performance obligations increased 41% to $138 billion. It shows the total value of the company’s unfulfilled contracts at the end of a period. A 41% jump is nothing but impressive.

The company is already a part of the massive $500 billion Stargate project. Announced by OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank and MGX, Oracle is the funder and technology partner. Stargate AI aims to invest $500 billion towards new data centres and infrastructure over the next four years. There’s a lot of space for the stock to show its strength and soar higher.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Broadcom

Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) supplies custom AI chips to three of the biggest tech giants- Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and TikTok owner ByteDance. Up 28% year-to-date, the stock is exchanging hands for $297 and has soared 94% in 12 months.

The company makes AI and networking chips that ensure efficient and quick movement of data from one server to another. Its fundamentals are strong, and the company has seen a significant improvement in its market cap to $1.36 trillion. In the recent quarter, the AI revenue jumped 46% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, accounting for 30% of the total sales. The company’s management is aiming to generate $5.1 billion in AI revenue this quarter.

Its networking division also benefits from the AI infrastructure demand. As companies continue to set aside billions of dollars for AI, Broadcom’s infrastructure becomes an integral part of their business. The scope of expansion is massive, and Broadcom is making the most of this opportunity. It is sitting at the intersection of custom chips, networking equipment, and integrated systems. While the stock isn’t cheap, it could be worth betting on.

The company is set to report results on September 4, and we could see the stock rally. Analysts are bullish on the stock. Oppenheimer analyst has a price target of $325 with an Outperform rating while UBS has a price target of $345 with a Buy rating. AVGO is one of the top tech giants to keep on your radar.

24/7 Wall St.

CoreWeave

A new AI cloud services provider, CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), has been making news after the expiration of its IPO lockup period. Up 157% in 2025, CoreWeave stock is exchanging hands for $103 and has reported robust quarterly results.

The company has a market cap of $47 billion, and it rents out NVIDIA GPU-equipped servers. A fairly new name in the AI space, the stock has impressed investors, and this could be a start to a solid journey. In 2022, the company spent about $100 million to install Nvidia’s H100 GPU’s in its data centers, and then it used those as collateral to secure funding to open more data centres. The strategy impressed tech giant Nvidia, which invested $100 million in the company in 2023 and another $250 million in the IPO this year.

This is NVIDIA’s single biggest investment in the stock and has garnered attention from many. CoreWeave has 33 data centers in the U.S. and Europe, and top customers include Meta, OpenAI and IBM (NYSE: IBM). The growing expenses have led to wide losses, and analysts expect the company to continue reporting net losses this year. In the recent quarter, it posted a loss of 60 cents per share versus $1.62 per share loss reported a year earlier. CoreWeave saw a 206% jump in revenue to $1.21 billion, beating expectations. For the full year, it has raised guidance by $250 million to $5.25 billion.

Unlike bigger AI companies, which offer a range of computing and storage services, CoreWeave only focuses on one service- providing cloud-based GPUs for processing AI tasks. It enjoys an early mover advantage, has an impressive client base, and the potential to grow at a rapid rate.