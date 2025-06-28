5 of the Safest Strong-Buy High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are On Sale Now Dilok Klaisataporn / Shutterstock.com

Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield ones, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

With over 12,000 publicly traded stocks in the United States, not even the most intelligent investors with the best tools can find them all immediately. Many investors and traders typically maintain a small list of key stocks they follow when seeking capital gains or high-yield dividends. We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. high-yield database, looking for solid and safe companies that yield at least 5% with strong dividend coverage. Five very well-run companies hit our screens, and all look like timely buys now, and all are rated Buy at the top Wall Street firms we cover.

Dividend stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines for patients with serious diseases in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas. It remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own in the long term, offering an outstanding entry point with a reliable dividend.

Its platforms comprise chemically synthesized or small-molecule drugs, including protein degraders, as well as biologics produced through biological processes. These platforms also encompass ADCs, CAR-T cell therapies, and radiopharmaceutical therapeutics.

Small-molecule drugs are typically administered orally in the form of tablets or capsules, although other drug delivery mechanisms are also employed. Biologics are usually administered through injections or by intravenous infusion.

CAR-T cell therapies are administered by intravenous infusion.

Its growth portfolio includes:

Opdivo

Opdivo Qvantiq

Orencia

Yervoy

Reblozyl

Opdualag

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s legacy portfolio includes:

Eliquis

Revlimid

Pomalyst/Imnovid

Sprycel

Abraxane

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $68 target price.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) owns and operates pipelines throughout Canada and the United States. This off-the-radar idea is based in Canada and poised to break out to new highs soon, and it pays a rich dividend. Enbridge operates as an energy infrastructure company.

The company operates through five segments:

Liquids Pipelines

Gas Transmission and Midstream

Gas Distribution and Storage

Renewable Power Generation

Energy Services

The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals in Canada and the United States to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons.

The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines, as well as gathering and processing facilities, in Canada and the United States.

The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as in natural gas distribution and energy transportation activities in Quebec.

The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power-generating assets, including wind, solar, geothermal, and waste heat recovery facilities, as well as transmission assets, in North America and Europe.

The energy services segment provides energy marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers, as well as physical commodity marketing and logistical services in Canada and the United States.

Citigroup has a Buy rating with a Canadian dollar target of $75, which equals $54.50 in U.S. dollars.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE: ET) is one of North America’s largest and most diversified midstream energy companies. This top master limited partnership is a safe option for investors seeking energy exposure and income, as the company pays a substantial distribution. Energy Transfer owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate, and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation

Various acquisition and marketing assets

Following the acquisition of Enable Partners in December 2021, Energy Transfer owns and operates over 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in 41 states, spanning all major U.S. producing regions and markets. This further solidifies its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco L.P. (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC).

JPMorgan has an Overweight rating, accompanied by a $23 target price.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG), a leading real estate company, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns, develops, and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, primarily consisting of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills.

It owns or holds an interest in approximately 196 income-producing properties in the United States, which consist of :

93 malls

70 Premium Outlets

14 Mills

Six lifestyle centers

13 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico

Moreover, it holds an interest in 22 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the United States and Asia.

Additionally, it has redevelopment and expansion projects, including the addition of anchors, big-box tenants, and restaurants, underway at properties in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Internationally, the company owns 35 Premium Outlets and Designer Outlet properties, primarily located in Asia, Europe, and Canada. It also has two luxury outlet destinations in Italy.

Piper Sandler has an Overweight rating with a $200 target price.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), commonly known as Verizon, is an American multinational telecommunications company that continues to offer tremendous value. It trades at 9.13 times its estimated 2026 earnings and is up almost 10% in 2025. Verizon provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

It operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements.

It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic (including the District of Columbia) and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating and a price target of $50.

