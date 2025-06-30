Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Take New Ground in Broad-Based Rally Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points After clinching new highs on Friday, both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are back for more and are taking new ground today.

Palantir Technologies is up 5% on a promising partnership.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

In a dramatic plot twist, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both clinched fresh all-time highs last week despite economic uncertainty. Today, stocks are looking to extend those gains, with all three of the major stock market averages moving higher. On Friday, the S&P 500 surpassed its February highs of 6157, while the Nasdaq Composite crossed the 20,240 level, its previous high set at year-end 2024.

Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) and Accenture have announced a tie-up in which they are injecting legacy government agency systems with modern technology including AI. Palantir stock was under pressure last week amid a rebalancing of Russell U.S. indices, but today the stock is recouping lost ground, up 5%.

Most sectors of the economy are seeing green today, led by financials. The Federal Reserve revealed that the big banks have strong enough balance sheets to withstand an economic recession should one rear its head. In recent days, the revised Q1 GDP showed that economic growth slowed by a steeper than initially thought 0.5%. Results were pressured by higher imports and less robust government spending, but resilient consumer spending remained intact.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 165.67 (+0.38%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 57.84 (+0.29%)

S&P 500: Up 16.03 (+0.26%)

Market Movers

Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) is tacking on 11.3% today after reaching a settlement with regulators over its announced combination with fellow networking stock Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), which should pave the way for the deal to close.

Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) is gaining 5.6% today on bullish comments from CEO Safra Catz, who revealed the company is off to a running start in the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) is down 6.4% today after the spin-off of Raliant (NYSE: RAL).

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.