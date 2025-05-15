Live Nasdaq Composite: Fed Warning Takes Wind Out of Market Sails 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points The markets are under pressure this morning after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made worrying comments about long-term interest rates.

All three of the major stock market averages are lower.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are cautious out of the gate this morning, with all three of the major stock market averages trading lower. Stocks are weighing worrying comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who spoke at an economic event today. Powell warned that long-term interest rates are expected to remain elevated while monetary policy remains fluid, stating, “We may be entering a period of more frequent, and potentially more persistent, supply shocks — a difficult challenge for the economy and for central banks.”

Today’s declines come after a strong run for the S&P 500, which has advanced 18% over the past 25 sessions, erasing its deficit for the year and placing the broader market index into positive territory. The Nasdaq Composite has advanced 6% over the past five trading sessions. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is paying its quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share today.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 155.55 (-0.41%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 112.11 (-0.56%)

S&P 500: Down 17.98 (-0.31%)

Market Movers

An executive at discount retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) revealed that the company will pass along the tariff impact to consumer in the form of higher prices. Consumers could begin to see higher prices as soon as this month. The stock is off 4.0% today.

China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) reported disappointing fiscal Q4 revenue results today, sending the stock reeling by 6.5%.

Networking giant Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) is down 4.2%.

AI cloud company CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) stock is also under pressure, falling 4.4% despite reporting strong Q1 revenue and robust demand for its platform. CoreWeave also secured tech giant Google as a client. The company announced a massive capex spending plan for Q2 that appears to have spooked investors.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.