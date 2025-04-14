Live S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY): DELL, INTC Soar in Market Comeback JasonDoiy / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Key Points The S&P 500 is gaining 1.5% in today’s relief rally after the Trump administration exempted some pockets of technology from retaliatory tariffs.

DELL and INTC stocks are among the top gainers in the S&P 500 today.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned that a recession could be closer than the markets are letting on.

Live Updates Live Coverage

The markets are in relief rally mode, sending all three of the major stock market averages higher by over 1%. Tacking onto last week’s gains, the S&P 500 is up 1.5% on the day, buoyed by technology stocks including Dell (Nasdaq: DELL), Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) and Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR). Chief among the positive catalysts is a tariff exemption on pockets of technology implemented by President Trump, lifting the market mood. All sectors of the economy are in the green today, led by technology stocks with a 2.1% advance and real estate up 1.9%.

Goldman Sachs reported a record quarter on robust equities trading volume, but CEO David Solomon warned that the likelihood of an economic recession rearing its head has increased.

PC maker Dell Technologies is a big gainer in the S&P 500 today, rising as much as 8% on the tariff escape. Dell is trading below the $90 threshold compared with a 52-week high of $179.00. Chip stocks are also moving higher, led by Intel, which is tacking on 5.3% and helping to lift the S&P 500 index today.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 474.09 (+1.1%)

Nasdaq Composite: Up 305.77 (+1.8%)

S&P 500: Up 82.39 (+1.5%)

Market Movers

Not all stocks are participating in today’s rally. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is falling 3.4% after a ransomware attack infiltrated its operations.

Healthcare stock Humana (NYSE: HUM) is down 2.7% while UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is down 2%.

Elsewhere, Bank of America has reiterated its buy ratings on Nvidia (Nasdaq; NVDA) and Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO), saying that Nvidia is shielded from the tariff wars thanks to its large U.S. footprint. Nvidia has committed to producing AI supercomputers in the USA.

Consumer stock Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) is gaining nearly 6% today, helping to power the S&P 500 higher following a steep sell-off in the stock due to the tariffs.

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.