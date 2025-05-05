Live Vanguard IT ETF (VGT): Markets Blink on Tariff Uncertainty in Mixed Showing Daily insights / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Tech stocks remain under pressure, including a 2% decline in Apple stock, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is eking out a slight gain.

The markets are feeling the uncertainty from the tariffs as details remain scant.

The markets ran out of steam after last week’s rally but have come off their worst levels of the session. With tech stocks pressuring the Nasdaq Composite lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has managed to eke out a slight gain while the S&P 500 remains modestly lower. The Vanguard IT ETF is down fractionally this morning, weighed down by its top holding, Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) with a 3.1% decline.

On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley has reiterated its “overweight” rating on Apple stock. Wall Street firm TD Cowen has cautioned in a note that higher prices from tariffs will be reflected in May’s inflation data.

The Federal Reserve convenes this week to set the direction of short-term interest rates while the tone of Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks will be key. This week will see quarterly earnings results from the likes of Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR), Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG). Meanwhile, last week’s winner, Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX), is under pressure after President Trump threw in fresh tariffs on foreign-made films.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 31.43 (+0.11%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 93.35 (-0.53%)

S&P 500: Down 21.12 (-0.36%)

Market Movers

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) is down 6% but maintains a $1.1 trillion market cap as Warren Buffett prepares to pass the reins to his successor Greg Abel at the end of the year.

Footwear stock Skechers (NYSE: SKX) is going private, welcoming a private equity takeover by 3G Capital for $63 per share and catapulting the stock higher by 25% today.

Jefferies remains cautious on Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), reiterating its “hold” rating while emphasizing a mix of tech innovation and scalability themes.

Mizuho analysts are bullish on Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), upgrading the stock to an “outperform” rating from “neutral” on an attractive risk/reward profile. Shares are 3.5% higher today.

