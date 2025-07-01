Why I Continuously Buy More of This Spectacular Dividend Growth Stock 24/7 Wall St.

Key Points in This Article: Dividend growth investing ensures steady income and growth, driving my regular share purchases of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

A $10,000 investment in SCHD at its 2011 launch, with dividends reinvested, would be worth approximately $49,000 today, reflecting a 12% annualized return and a dramatic boost from compounding.

Yield on cost for SCHD has risen from 2.5% in 2011 to over 9.5% in 2025, with projections of 20% by 2031, fueling my strategy to reinvest dividends for exponential income growth.

The Power of Dividend Investing

Dividend investing is a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth, offering a steady income stream while mitigating market volatility. By focusing on dividend growth stocks — companies with a history of consistently increasing payouts — investors can harness the compounding effect of reinvesting dividends.

This reinvestment magnifies returns, as each dividend buys more shares, which in turn generate more dividends, creating a snowball effect. A key metric, yield on cost (YOC), measures the annual dividend relative to your original investment price, revealing the growing income potential over time.

For example, a stock with a 3% initial yield can achieve a YOC of 20% or more after 20 years of steady dividend growth, transforming modest investments into significant income streams.

This is why I regularly buy more shares of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), and more importantly, reinvest its dividends to amplify my portfolio’s gains.

A Cornerstone for Income and Growth

SCHD is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and invests in high-quality U.S. companies with strong fundamentals and a record of consistent dividend payments for at least 10 years.

Its focus on firms with robust cash flow, return on equity, and dividend growth makes it a cornerstone for income-focused investors. At around $26.50 per share, SCHD has a forward dividend yield of 3.85% ($1.04 per share annually), paid quarterly. Over its 13-year history since its inception on October 20, 2011, SCHD has delivered a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% and a dividend CAGR of 9.33%, outpacing many peers like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) or SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in dividend growth.

This combination of price appreciation and rising dividends has driven a total return (with dividends reinvested) of approximately 16% annually. The ETF also balances growth and income with lower volatility than the broader market.

A Dividend Growth Powerhouse

A $10,000 investment in SCHD at its launch in 2011, with dividends reinvested, would have grown substantially. Adjusted for a 3-for-1 share split on October 10, 2024, the initial share price was roughly $11.67 (pre-split $35). With a starting yield of 2.5%, a $10,000 investment with dividends reinvested and price appreciation would now be worth approximately $49,000, reflecting an actual annualized return of about 12% since inception. This highlights the power of compounding. Without reinvestment, the value would be around $32,800, underscoring the significant boost received from the DRIP.

Long-Term Income Potential

The concept of yield on cost is particularly compelling with SCHD. For that 2011 investment, he initial 2.5% yield has grown to a YOC of about 10.6% by 2025, meaning the annual dividend income on the original investment now generates approximately $1,060 annually on 1,000 shares (assuming a $10,000 investment at $10 per share post-split). It nearly equaling the initial $10,000 investment every nine years.

Projections suggest that by 2031 (20 years from inception), the YOC could exceed 20%, with annual dividends surpassing $2,000 on that initial investment, assuming historical dividend growth continues. This exponential income growth is what drives me to continuously add more shares.

Why I Keep Buying SCHD

SCHD’s resilience stems from its diversified holdings, including stalwarts like PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), selected for their financial strength. Its low expense ratio of 0.06% minimizes costs, enhancing returns.

Despite a recent 12.8% dip this past April, SCHD’s focus on quality companies ensures stability, making it ideal for dollar-cost averaging during corrections. By consistently buying more shares and reinvesting dividends, I leverage SCHD’s dividend growth to build a growing income stream. That aligns with my long-term goal of financial independence.

For investors like me, SCHD’s blend of reliability, growth, and compounding potential makes it a must-own ETF.

