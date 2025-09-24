Unlock Endless Income: SCHD’s Latest Dividend Hike Makes It a Must-Buy ETF

S&P 500
By Rich Duprey

Sep 24, 2025  |  Updated 11:17 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) stands out as a top dividend growth ETF.
  • SCHD has achieved a 11.5% dividend CAGR since inception and over 13% since 2018. The fund just announced another payout increase to $0.26 per share.
  • It has achieved 11% dividend CAGR since inception and over 13% since 2018. The ETF just announced another payout increase to $0.26 per share.
Why Dividend Growth Investing Builds Lasting Wealth

In the world of investing, few strategies match the quiet power of dividend growth for long-term wealth accumulation. Unlike chasing hot growth stocks that can soar and crash, dividend growth focuses on companies that consistently raise their payouts over time. 

This approach delivers a dual benefit: reliable income today and compounding growth tomorrow. As these firms mature and generate more cash flow, they reward shareholders with higher dividends, creating a snowball effect. Investors enjoy not just the yield but the acceleration — dividends that outpace inflation and boost purchasing power.

This method shines for retirees seeking steady income or young savers building nests eggs. It emphasizes quality over speculation, prioritizing businesses with strong balance sheets, competitive moats, and proven track records. Over decades, reinvested dividends can account for a staggering portion of total returns, turning modest investments into fortunes. It’s passive, resilient in downturns, and tax-efficient when held in retirement accounts.

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is widely regarded as one of the premier dividend growth ETFs available. Since its 2011 inception, SCHD has delivered an impressive 11.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in dividends, turning early investors’ income streams into robust flows. Since 2018, that figure jumps to over 13%, underscoring its momentum amid market volatility. 

SCHD’s blend of high-quality holdings and low costs (just 0.06% expense ratio) has made it a staple for income-focused portfolios. And now, SCHD has just raised its payout once more, affirming its status as a wealth-building powerhouse.

Unpacking the Latest Payout Boost

SCHD’s recent dividend hike to $0.26 per share marks a solid step forward for shareholders. Compared to the year-ago quarterly payment of $0.25, this represents about a 3.5% increase — modest but meaningful in the context of sustainable growth. 

However, quarterly fluctuations are par for the course with SCHD. The ETF’s distributions aren’t fixed as they ebb and flow based on the underlying dividends from its portfolio of stocks. This dynamic construction ensures payouts reflect real corporate earnings, avoiding artificial smoothing that could mask underlying performance.

On a year-to-date basis, the picture brightens more; total payouts are up roughly 5% from 2024’s comparable period. With one more quarterly payment slated for December 2025, that annual growth could accelerate further before the year closes. 

Historically, SCHD has been a dividend dynamo. Over the past four years, it posted annual increases exceeding 14% in three of them, including standout years like 2021 (17.6%) and 2022 (15.1%). This track record highlights why patient investors flock to SCHD — it’s engineered for compounding, not short-term pops.

SCHD’s Smart Stock Selection Keeps Yields Juicy

What sets SCHD apart is its rigorous methodology for selecting holdings, tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The ETF targets U.S. companies with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend increases, blending factors like cash flow to debt, return on equity, dividend yield, and five-year dividend growth rates. Scores are weighted equally, ensuring a balanced mix of yield and sustainability.

This process is unforgiving. Fast-growing stocks that balloon in price — thus diluting yields — often get booted to maintain the portfolio’s high-yield profile. It’s a trade-off that favors income over pure capital appreciation, but it pays off. The top three holdings of SCHD are AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD), averaging 2.8% yields annually.

Currently, SCHD boasts an annual yield of 3.76%, well above the S&P 500‘s average. As stock prices climb in bull markets, yields naturally compress, so SCHD’s rebalancing act keeps the focus on high-quality, high-conviction payers like stalwarts in financials, consumer goods, and industrials. This discipline has preserved SCHD’s appeal, even as broader indices chase tech glamour.

Key Takeaways

Dividend growth investing remains a cornerstone for wealth building, offering inflation-beating income and exponential compounding through rising payouts. SCHD exemplifies this, with its relentless focus on quality deliverers.

A standout perk is reinvesting those dividends can supercharge your portfolio. Each payout buys more shares automatically, amplifying future income without injecting fresh capital. Over time, this creates a virtuous cycle: more shares mean bigger dividends, which fund even more shares. It’s the magic of compounding in action — turning a $10,000 investment into a self-sustaining income machine.

That’s precisely why SCHD endures as an investor favorite. Its low fees, diversified exposure, and proven growth make it indispensable. Every portfolio, from aggressive growth to conservative income, deserves a SCHD allocation to harness this reliable engine.

